Six Flags in NJ unveils lineup for 2025 season, more details on new coaster

Calling all thrill seekers! Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey has dropped scream-worthy announcements: its events lineup for the 2025 season and all about how you can be the first to experience their new groundbreaking ride.

Buckle up and be prepared for new festivals, thrilling holiday celebrations, the newest family thrill ride, exclusive family-friendly experiences, and a jam-packed entertainment season.

Highlights for the season include:

Six Flags Great Adventure

March 29 ─ Opening Day for Great Adventure theme park and Wild Safari animal park.

April 12 ─ Opening Day for Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa at the Wild Safari.

April 12 to 20 ─ Spring Break Days: Enjoy thrilling rides, great food, and exciting experiences for all ages during spring break.

May 17 ─ Opening Day for Hurricane Harborwater Park.

July 4 and 5 ─ Star-Spangled Nights: Experience breathtaking 4th of July fireworks and patriotic celebrations.

July 4 to Aug. 17 ─ Summerbration: Celebrate summer with exclusive entertainment, high-energy shows, and thrilling attractions on select dates.

Sept. 12 to Nov. 2 (select nights) ─ Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS: Get spooked with terrifying mazes, scare zones, and thrilling rides at night.

Sept. 13 to Nov. 2 (Sat and Sun) ─ Kids Boo Fest: Enjoy this family-friendly Halloween celebration featuring festive attractions, trick-or-treating, themed shows, and seasonal rides for all ages.

Sept. 13 to Nov. 2 (Sat and Sun) ─ Oktoberfest: Indulge in authentic German food, seasonal brews, and festive music for the whole family.

Nov. 22 – Jan. 4, 2026 ─ Holiday in the Park: Experience a winter wonderland with dazzling lights, live shows, and holiday treats.

Six Flags shared that 2025 season pass holders will have free event access and be among the first to experience "THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity," the park's newest ride.

The groundbreaking super boomerang coaster launches you forward and backward at 60 miles per hour, sending guests soaring 172 feet and twisting through a heart-pounding Zero-G roll.

“Our 2025 events lineup is packed with excitement and festive celebrations. We’re especially excited to debut THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity, a groundbreaking new ride that will elevate family thrills at Great Adventure,” Park President Brian Bacica said in a news release. "We’re eager to welcome visitors of all ages to create memories with friends and family.”

To purchase your season pass and learn more about the park’s immersive entertainment and attractions, visit https://www.sixflags.com/greatadventure.