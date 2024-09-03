Six Flags parks to require guests under 16 to be accompanied by adult chaperone

Six Flags has announced a new policy will be put in place this weekend that will require any child or teen under the age of 16 to be accompanied by an adult chaperone in order to be able to stay at the park after 5 p.m.

The company -- which owns Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey and Allentown's Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, among other parks -- recently announced the new rule on social media.

Through this new policy, anyone 15 years old or younger who is in any Six Flags park after 5 p.m. would need to be accompanied by someone aged 21-or-older or the could be asked to leave.

Also, after 5 p.m., no one under the age of 15 would be permitted to enter the parks without an adult chaperone.

In a statement, park officials said the chaperones will be required to accompany the child or children during entry into a park, stay in the park during the entire park visit with the child or children in their care -- each chaperone is permitted to be with up to ten underage guests -- and be accessible by phone throughout their stay at the park.

Also, any guest aged 16-or-over may be asked to present a valid government-issued photo ID at park entry in order to verify their age.

Any child aged 15-or-younger who is found without a chaperone in any Six Flags-owned park after 5 p.m. could be ejected from the park.

And, officials said, the policy could be enacted before 5 p.m. on any given day if a park decides to move up the time.

The policy goes into effect on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.