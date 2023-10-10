Rainy weather is expected this weekend, but that doesn't mean you ghosts and ghouls out there have to stay home.

The weather could stay dry for Friday the 13th, but then put a damper on Saturday and Sunday.

Luckily, there is still fun to be had even if you get forced inside by Mother Nature. Here's a list of 13 things to do indoors over the weekend for some spooky fun in the Greater Philadelphia region.

The Wizards Ball on the Moshulu

When: Friday, Oct. 13 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: 401 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pa.



Transport into the magical world of wizards and witches at the Wizards Ball on the iconic Moshulu along Penn's Landing. Enjoy live music, DJs, three dance floors and more.



Potion Making at the Cauldron Philadelphia

When: Every day this weekend, hours may vary

Where: 1305 Locust Street, Philadelphia, Pa.



Take a seat at a magic wand-interactive workstation where you can make two molecular cocktails using different properties and effects. This interactive experience is for ages 14 and up.



Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk

When: Every day this weekend, hours may vary

Where: 4100 Main Street, Philadelphia, Pa.



Check out this walkthrough horror experience featuring live actors, sets, props and more at the Lincoln Mill Haunted House.



Science After Hours: Fright at Night at the Franklin Institute

When: Friday, Oct. 13 from 7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Where: 222 N 20th Street, Philadelphia, Pa.



Check out Fright at Night for an evening full of tricks, treats and delights. Costumes are encouraged for all guests. This is a 21+ event. A valid ID will be checked upon entry.



Slayed: A Horror Movie-Themed Drag Brunch at Evil Genius Beer Company

When: Sunday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m

Where: 1727 N. Front Street, Philadelphia, Pa.



Philadelphia's hottest drag queens will be in attendance for this haunted Halloween-themed bunch this weekend. The brunch menu features cinnamon buns, veggie quiche, smores overnight oats and more.



FINtastic Fall Days at Adventure Aquarium

When: Every day this weekend

Where: 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ



Pumpkins have taken over the Adventure Aquarium for spooky season. Guests can enjoy fun family fall-themed activities such as pumpkin painting, storytelling and more.



Fright Factory

When: Every day this weekend, hours may vary

Where: 2200 S. Swanson Street, Philadelphia, Pa.



The basement of a 120-year-old Warehouse has been transformed into a high-scare, high-startle, adult-themed haunted house.



Monster Mini Golf Cherry Hill

When: Every day this weekend, hours may vary

Where: 2040 Springdale Road, Suite 300, Cherry Hill, NJ



Swing over to Monster Mini Golf Cherry Hill and enjoy a fun and exciting round of mini golf with an 18-hole glow-in-the-dark course.



Franklin Fright at The Franklin Institute

When: Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th Street, Philadelphia, Pa.



Franklin Fright is back for its third year with more family-friendly fun. This event features trick-or-treating, live shows and other Halloween-inspired activities.



Halloween House Philadelphia

When: Every day this weekend, hours may vary

Where: Andorra Shopping Center, 701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia, Pa.



Check out this fully immersive Halloween experience made for all ages. There is "No Fear. Just Fun." The haunted house features a trick-or-treat room, a glow-in-the-dark room, a vampire lair and more.



BYOB Spooktacular Planters

When: Friday, Oct 13. from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: StudioFlora by Chrissy Custom Floral Des, 712 Lancaster Ave, Berwyn, Pa.



Make a "boo-tifull spooky" planter to decorate your home for Halloween at StudioFlora. You must RSVP for this event beforehand.



Hocus Pocus: Ghouls Night Out (Adult-Only Screening & Dance Party)

When: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Colonial Theatre Box Office, 227 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, Pa.



Check out the adults-only evening screening of Hocus Pocus, followed by Ghouls Night Out – a Halloween party at the Colonial Theatre. This is a 21+ event.



Trick-or-Trolley in Manayunk

When: Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Main Street, Main St, Philadelphia, Pa.



Check out the free Trick-or-Trolley in Manayunk. The trolley moves about but it's covered, additionally, it runs from the Ivy Ridge Train Station to the movie theatre parking lot and stops at several different locations in between.



