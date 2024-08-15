Philadelphia

Upcoming Philly Bookstore Crawl to feature discounted books, author signings and more

Consider August 24 "booked" because dozens of independent bookshops across the city are participating in the Philadelphia Bookstore Crawl

By Cherise Lynch

It's time to get lost in the shelves! The Philadelphia Bookstore Crawl returns this month, spotlighting the city's bookstore scene.

On Saturday, August 24th, over 30 independent bookstores will participate in this unique event.

According to event organizers, bookworms can look forward to discounted books, exciting giveaways and even in-store author signings.

There is no specific route to follow for this bookstore crawl, this if your chance to perhaps grab a new romance novel or dive into the wold of fantasy books if you haven't already.

Visit phillybookstorecrawl.com to check out the full list of participating bookstores and check out the interactive map that showcases where each store is located.

