Best-selling author Nicholas Sparks coming to Doylestown for ‘Counting Miracles' book tour

Calling all book enthusiasts!

New York Times best-selling author Nicolas Sparks is going on tour this fall to promote his new novel "Counting Miracles," and he will be making a stop in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Sparks will be at the Doylestown Bookshop on Tuesday, September 24, at 6:30 p.m., where he will be available to meet fans.

The ticketed event will include a pre-signed copy of Spark's new book and an opportunity to take a professional photo with him.

Tickets to the book signing are available now through Monday, Sept. 23 at doylestownbookshop.com/Sparks.

If you can not attend the event and would like an autographed copy of "Counting Miracles" you can order a copy through the Doylestown Bookshop's website.

Event organizers say check-in will open at 6 p.m., and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. It's best to come prepared because this event will be held rain or shine, and the line may extend outside.

As one of the world’s most beloved storytellers, Sparks is best known for his novels "The Notebook," "Message in a Bottle," and "A Walk to Remember."

To learn more about his newest book "Counting Miracles" visit nicholassparks.com.