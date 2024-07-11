Where to get Olivia Rodrigo's exclusive Crumbl cookie in Philadelphia region

Multi-platinum pop star Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Philadelphia next week for her highly anticipated GUTS World Tour and she is bringing along an exclusive sweet treat for her all fans.

The three-time Grammy award-winning artist teamed up with Crumbl Cookies to launch the "Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour Cookie" and you can try it ahead of her concert at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, July 19.

Inspired by Rodrigo’s music and her signature color, the GUTS cookie consists of two purple vanilla cookies sandwich around a layer of vanilla buttercream and triple-berry jam topped off with colorful star sprinkles and a star-shaped cutout.

The cookie will be available for a limited time at multiple Crumbl locations in the Philadelphia region, all one-hour away from the Wells Fargo Center.

You can get your hands on a cookie from Monday, July 15 to Saturday July 20 at these Crumbl locations listed below.

Pennsylvania

Crumbl Broomall, 1991 Sproul Rd. Unit 42B, Broomall, Pennsylvania 19008

Crumbl Ellis Preserve, 3741 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania 19073

Crumbl Main Line, 50 E Wynnewood Road Unit 20, Wynnewood, Pennsylvania 19096

Crumbl Bensalem, 200 Rockhill Dr, Bensalem, PA 19020, Bensalem, Pennsylvania

Crumbl Glen Mills, 1751 Wilmington Pike Suite C2, Glen Mills, Pennsylvania 19342

Crumbl Wayne, 125 E Swedesford Road, Unit 297, Wayne, Pennsylvania 19087

Crumbl Jenkintown, 1595 The Fairway, Jenkintown, Pennsylvania 19046

Crumbl Oaks, 1570 Egypt Road, Suite 110, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460

Crumbl Newtown, 2934 South Eagle Rd, Newtown, Pennsylvania 18940

Crumbl Exton, 126 Woodcutter St suite 100, Exton, Pennsylvania 19341

Crumbl Warrington, 211 Easton Rd, Warrington, Pennsylvania 18976

New Jersey

Crumbl Cherry Hill, 950 Garden Park Blvd, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08002

Crumbl Turnersville, 3501 NJ-42, Unit 190, Turnersville, New Jersey 08012

Crumbl Mt. Laurel, 32 Centerton Road, Mt. Laurel, New Jersey 08054

Crumbl Princeton, 650 Nassau Park Blvd, Princeton, New Jersey 08540

Delaware

Crumbl Christiana, 3138 Fashion Center Blvd, Newark, Delaware 19702