Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Philly for ‘GUTS' World Tour next summer

Multi-platinum pop star Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Philadelphia next summer as part of her world tour.

The three-time Grammy award-winning artist announced Tuesday her highly anticipated GUTS World Tour in support of her second studio album, GUTS, which was released on Sept. 8.

The tour is set to kick off its 57-date run in Palm Springs, California in February 2024 and then make a stop in Philadelphia on Friday, July 19 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Concert-goers can expect English singer Pinkpantheress to join Rodrigo as a special guest at the Wells Fargo Center.

Fans can now register to purchase tickets for her Philadelphia show at ticketmaster.com/oliviarodrigo between now and Sept. 17.