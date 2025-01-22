That next Nine Inch Nails show will no longer be feeling like "Something I Can Never Have" for NIN fans in the Philadelphia region as they are getting their "Wish."

Fans of Trent Reznor's traveling show are one day "Closer" to being "Down In It" during the summer of 2025 as on Jan. 22, 2025, NIN's August concert at South Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center was announced "Into the Void."

Let's dig "Even Deeper" into "The Great Below" on the concert details for the "Peel It Back Tour" stop in Philly.

When will the 'Perfect Drug' of Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails be playing Philly in 2025?

The 2025 world tour starts overseas in Dublin, Ireland, on June 15, and runs through Sept. 18 in Los Angeles, according to NIN.

The Philadelphia "March of the Pigs" for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band and its loyal fans is set for Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, at the Wells Fargo Center.

NIN last toured in 2022, playing a couple night's at The Met Philadelphia.

Don't want to get 'Hurt' by missing out on NIN tickets?

Tickets for most of the "Peel It Back Tour" go on sale at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.

Get your "Ringerfinger" and the rest of your hands ready as the general public sale is set for Ticketmaster.com. Buyers are limited to six tickets per purchase.

"We're in This Together." During Wednesday's tour announcement, NIN made no mention of any presales.

What is Nine Inch Nails?

Singer-songwriter Reznor formed NIN in 1988. Since then the band's lineup and touring members have "Broken" and shuffled. Along the way, Reznor's Oscar-winning collaborator Atticus Ross has joined the group as the "Only" other permanent member.

NIN has released 14 albums, selling more than 30 million copies along the way.