New 6-foot sign now greets visitors at the entrance of Philadelphia's FDR Park

Next time you head to Philadelphia's FDR Park, check out the new signage.

On Tuesday, a giant crane was used to install large F, D, and R letters at the park's entrance located at the intersection of Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Fairmount Park Conservancy, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, and local elected officials were present for the installation.

The “F” is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and 5 feet, 1 inch wide; the “D” is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and 6 feet, 7 inches wide; and the “R” is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and 7 feet, 1 inch wide, according to officials. All the letters are made of stainless steel, with a colored edge.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The installation is part of the Gateway Plaza project, the third of three projects in the Gateway Phase of the $250 million, 10-year FDR Park Plan developed by Fairmount Park Conservancy in partnership with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

The final phase of the project is expected to be finished next year. To learn more about the FDR Park Plan, visit myphillypark.org/fdrplan.