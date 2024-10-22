FDR park

New 6-foot sign now greets visitors at the entrance of Philadelphia's FDR Park

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

Next time you head to Philadelphia's FDR Park, check out the new signage.

On Tuesday, a giant crane was used to install large F, D, and R letters at the park's entrance located at the intersection of Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Fairmount Park Conservancy, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, and local elected officials were present for the installation.

The “F” is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and 5 feet, 1 inch wide; the “D” is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and 6 feet, 7 inches wide; and the “R” is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and 7 feet, 1 inch wide, according to officials. All the letters are made of stainless steel, with a colored edge.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

LOVE Park 10 hours ago

Philly's new livestream ‘Portal' connects with 3 countries – to start

Philadelphia Oct 15

Historic bank in Old City to be transformed into an immersive art experience

The installation is part of the Gateway Plaza project, the third of three projects in the Gateway Phase of the $250 million, 10-year FDR Park Plan developed by Fairmount Park Conservancy in partnership with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

The final phase of the project is expected to be finished next year. To learn more about the FDR Park Plan, visit myphillypark.org/fdrplan.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

FDR parkPhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us