It's going to be a "real hot girl" summer because Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion is going on tour.

Megan's 31-city worldwide "Hot Girl Summer Tour" - named after her hit 2019 single - will include a stop at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on May 22.

The tour comes after her latest song “HISS” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February. “HISS” also became the first-ever, solo female rap song to debut No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200.

Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla will serve as a special guest for the Philadelphia show and is set to perform her hit songs such as "Tomorrow 2" and "FNF."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Live Nation officials said tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Wednesday, March 20. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Additional presales, including an artist Hotties presale, will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. at store.megantheestallion.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to a VIP bar and cocktail service throughout the night, pre-show VIP Lounge and more.

The tour kicks off May 14 in Minneapolis and wraps up on July 27 in Washington, D.C.