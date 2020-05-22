Meet the ‘Trikini,’ a Bikini With a Matching Face Mask

Summer is almost here and social distancing guidelines are still in place on beaches around the world.

One Italian swimwear designer has a creative solution to help people enjoy summer activities during the coronavirus pandemic. Meet the trikini.

Just as the name suggests, the trikini has three pieces. A top, bottoms and — you guessed it — a matching, waterproof face mask.

This swimsuit is definitely a sign of the times. Tiziana Scaramuzzo, owner of Elexia Beachwear, told Italian news site Centropagina that the idea for her pandemic-safe swimwear “was born joking with the family.”

"The idea was born in the house during quarantine to take photos with my children," Scaramuzzo told the outlet. "We didn't think it would be this successful."

The trikini made a viral splash after Scaramuzzo posted photos of her daughter, Eleanora Lupini, modeling the design. Its release comes just as Italy, one of the countries hit hardest by COVID-19, begins easing stay-at-home restrictions.

"The trikini is still available and we will continue to produce them," Scaramuzzo told TODAY Style. The bad news: The three-piece designs are only for sale in Italy and aren't yet available for international shipping. Scaramuzzo said she is working on a website and hopes to sell the $83 suit to international customers in the coming weeks.

While that may be a bummer for fashionistas looking to sport the latest beachwear trend, there is certainly one upside: At least we won't have to worry about the tan lines that come with this bathing suit style.

