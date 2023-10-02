holidays

Mariah Carey bringing Christmas concert to Philly in 2023. How to get tickets

Mariah Carey will perform "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and plenty of other holiday hits at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 13, 2023

By Dan Stamm

Mariah Carey sings next to "Santa."
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Mariah Carey

The so-called "Queen of Christmas" is bringing her festive music to Philadelphia this holiday season.

Mariah Carey -- who bombards our ears every holiday season with her massive tinseled hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" -- announced tour dates Monday for her Merry Christmas One and All tour. And, Philly made the cut of 13 concerts.

Here's what to know about the show and how you can get tickets.

When will Mariah Carey bring Christmas music to Philadelphia?

December, of course! The pop superstar will take the Wells Fargo Center stage in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

"This festive event is a celebration of the global superstar's timeless collection of holiday classics including the record-breaking mega-hit, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' and fan favorite chart toppers," concert organizers said.

When do tickets for Mariah Carey in Philly go on sale?

As is the case with most concerts these days, certain fans will get first crack thanks to presales.

Official Platinum, VIP Package and Ticketmaster ticket presales start at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. Ticketmaster didn't immediately list prices for tickets.

