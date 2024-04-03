Philadelphia

Manayunk StrEAT food festival returns in April with more than 70 food trucks and vendors

By Cherise Lynch

Get ready to eat your heart out because one of the largest food truck festivals is back in Philadelphia this April.

The Manayunk StrEAT Festival will be held along Main Street on Sunday, April 21. The event will feature more than 70 food trucks and food vendors from across the region.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can try everything from savory BBQ to sweet desserts.

Some of the vendors include - Byzantium Empire, Humpty's Dumplings, Wokworks, G'Day Gourmet, and Molto Bene! Ravioli Co., Aunt Dee's Pound Cake, Bonjour Creperie, Deke's BBQ, Fishtown Pickle Project, Gigi and Big R, HappyMaki and Husky Jawn.

Festivities will also include shopping vendors, local artists and makers, Manayunk merchants and live music.

This event will be held rain or shine and there is no admission charge, all food and drink is pay-as-you-go.

Motorists should be advised that Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. For more information visit manayunk.com/events.

