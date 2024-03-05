King of Prussia Restaurant Week serves up great deals for a good cause

Foodies, rejoice! King of Prussia Restaurant Week is underway with 12 days of dining deals.

From March 4 through March 15, select eateries will offer prix-fixe lunch menus for $20, $25 or $30 and dinner menus for $30, $40 or $50.

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds benefit Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

To see the full list of participating restaurants visit koprestaurantweek.com.