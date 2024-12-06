Tabletop gaming will be celebrated in Center City Philadelphia this weekend as Pax Unplugged takes over the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

With gamers of all types in town, here's a quick guide to the convention:

What is Pax Unplugged 2024?

Organizers dub the convention as "the East Coast’s most-attended tabletop gaming event," according to organizers. It started back in 2024 when "the folks at Penny Arcade decided they wanted a show exclusively to celebrate gaming and game culture."

Since around 1,300 people attended that first PAX, attendance "doubled in size each year until it hit venue capacities," organizers said. That led to PAX spreading to other cities and the birth of the Unplugged event in 2017.

The 2024 event is expected to draw tens of thousands of gamers for "a first hands-on opportunity with highly anticipated titles while enjoying panels, creator meetups, free play areas, tournaments, and more," organizers said.

When is Pax Unplugged 2024?

The event takes place at Philadelphia's Pennsylvania Convention Center from Friday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 8. The expo hall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, while the show runs from 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Some of the top names in tabletop gaming will be in attendance as Elizabeth Hargrave, designer of Wingspan, will deliver Friday's keynote speech.

Each day is packed with events throughout the day. Here's the full schedule.

Looking to get in on the fun?

This is where the problem lies: badges for all three days, including Sunday's kids event were sold out as of Friday morning.

If you want to get in on the fun, you can watch the action live on Twitch.