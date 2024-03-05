What to Know Rita's first day of spring water ice giveaway is back in 2024.

Rita’s First Day of Spring Giveaway will take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The countdown is on to free frozen treats.

As temps started to feel like spring again, people began to flock to their local water ice shop for a tasty treat over the weekend. With weather warming up, one of the favorite spring traditions in the Philadelphia region and beyond is just around the corner.

Rita's Italian Ice's tasty first day of spring freebie favorite is back in 2024. That's right, on Tuesday, March 19, you will see people lined up outside your local Rita's shop.

Kicking off spring with free water ice

The water ice chain -- with more than 560 locations spread over 29 states and the District of Columbia -- teased its Rita’s First Day of Spring Giveaway on social media as February turned to March:

First Day of Spring Countdown starts NOW! pic.twitter.com/mOY6KntcTs — Rita's Italian Ice (@RitasItalianIce) February 29, 2024

"Every year we celebrate the first day of spring by giving away free Italian Ice," Rita's says on its website. "That’s right, for over 25 years we’ve treated each and every Guest to a free Italian Ice. It’s a Rita’s Tradition. Just our way of kicking off the season—and spreading a little happiness."

The water ice company that's based in Trevose, Pennsylvania, is sure to be busy on Tuesday, March 19. In past years, Rita's said it expected to scoop up around 1 million cups of free water ice at its hundreds of locations.

But, what will the 2024 first-day-of-spring freebie be like?

A Rita's spokesperson said they will release all the details of this year's giveaway next week.

So, stay tuned.