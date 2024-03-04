Food & Drink

How to get free Krispy Kreme donuts on Super Tuesday

The bakery chain is giving out free donuts on Tuesday.

By Sanjesh Singh

In this Nov. 10, 2004, file photo, Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts are shown in Charlotte, North Carolina.
AP Photo/Nell Redmont

If you were craving donuts to start your Tuesday, you're in luck.

Bakery chain Krispy Kreme announced it is celebrating Super Tuesday on March 5 by supplying free donuts throughout the United States.

Consumers who visit a Krispy Kreme location can receive two free original glazed donuts, with no purchase necessary. Consumers just have to use the promo code "Twosday" when ordering in shop or via drive-thru.

“While encouraging everyone to vote, our primary role on Super TWOsday will be to sweeten your day,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, in a statement.

The deal is available nationwide, not just the 16 states holding presidential primaries.

Krispy Kreme most recently gave away free donuts on Feb. 22 after internet and cell phone outages were prominent throughout the nation, primarily with AT&T users, with no purchase necessary.

The company also celebrated Leap Day on Feb. 29 by offering all guests a dozen original glazed donuts for $2.29, with a purchase of a regular priced dozen.

