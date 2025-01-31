Founders Philly Freeze Out set to bring frosty fun back to Manayunk this Saturday

The winter chill is about to get a whole lot cooler because Founders Philly Freeze Out is set to return to Manayunk this Saturday.

Prepare to bundle up and enjoy a day full of frosty fun at Philadelphia's largest outdoor winter festival.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, Founders Brewing Company and the Manayunk Development Corporation are teaming up to transform Main Street into a winter wonderland.

Visitors can expect to see over 25 photo-worthy ice sculptures created by "Ice King" Peter Slavin of Ice Sculpture Philadelphia, plus 10 live carving demonstrations, an ice slide, a snowy igloo, a winter market, a chowder crawl, and more frosty surprises.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The day will kick off at 9 a.m. with the Freeze Out Run by Philadelphia Runner and New Balance, followed by the Freeze Out main event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the 2025 MNYK Chowder Crawl from noon to 4 p.m.

During the day, festivities will also include the Lion Dance with New Leaf for Chinese and Lunar New Year, offerings from popular food trucks, giveaways, and specials at restaurants and bars up and down Main Street.

Event organizers say Founders Philly Freeze Out is free to attend, with food, drink, and shopping pay-as-you-go. The Freeze Out Run is also free, but advance registration is required. The Chowder Crawl is $18 per ticket.

For more information, race registration, and to purchase your Chowder Crawl tickets, visit manayunk.com.