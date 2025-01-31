Manayunk

Founders Philly Freeze Out set to bring frosty fun back to Manayunk this Saturday

By Cherise Lynch

Aversa PR

The winter chill is about to get a whole lot cooler because Founders Philly Freeze Out is set to return to Manayunk this Saturday.

Prepare to bundle up and enjoy a day full of frosty fun at Philadelphia's largest outdoor winter festival.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

On Saturday, Feb. 1, Founders Brewing Company and the Manayunk Development Corporation are teaming up to transform Main Street into a winter wonderland.

Visitors can expect to see over 25 photo-worthy ice sculptures created by "Ice King" Peter Slavin of Ice Sculpture Philadelphia, plus 10 live carving demonstrations, an ice slide, a snowy igloo, a winter market, a chowder crawl, and more frosty surprises.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The day will kick off at 9 a.m. with the Freeze Out Run by Philadelphia Runner and New Balance, followed by the Freeze Out main event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the 2025 MNYK Chowder Crawl from noon to 4 p.m.

During the day, festivities will also include the Lion Dance with New Leaf for Chinese and Lunar New Year, offerings from popular food trucks, giveaways, and specials at restaurants and bars up and down Main Street.

The Scene

Manayunk 32 mins ago

Head to Manayunk for Founders Philly Freeze Out on Saturday

Philly live 2 hours ago

The Weeknd announces ‘After Hours Til Dawn' tour will stop in Philly

Event organizers say Founders Philly Freeze Out is free to attend, with food, drink, and shopping pay-as-you-go. The Freeze Out Run is also free, but advance registration is required. The Chowder Crawl is $18 per ticket.

For more information, race registration, and to purchase your Chowder Crawl tickets, visit manayunk.com.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

ManayunkPhiladelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us