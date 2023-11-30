For one night only, Lincoln Mill to debut Philadelphia's first-ever holiday haunted house

Bringing the fear into your holiday cheer. Philadelphia's scariest new haunted attraction is set to open its doors for one night only this December.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk is bringing the spooky season back by debuting the region's first Christmastime haunt with "A Twisted Christmas."

Inspired by the story of Krampus the holiday attraction will tell the tale of how the mill owner, Viktor Kane, punished his naughty workers by luring them to and trapping them in the Lincoln Mill basement. Kane sees himself as a "dark Santa Claus" and in his twisted version of Christmas, he turns his workers into his elves so they can conduct his dirty work for him.

Guests should expect to venture to the darkest and lowest levels of Lincoln Mill. The interior will be decorated with lights, tinsel and ornaments over top of the existing spooky set.

The event features over 35 scare actors and is intended to be very scary, according to event organizers.

"We always thought it would be interesting to mesh together our two favorite Holidays, Christmas and Halloween. We also have many elaborate sets, scenes, and props that are sitting and collecting dust throughout the off season," Lincoln Mill Haunted House Co-Founder Jared Bilsak said in a news release. " It only made sense that we utilize our haunted house space, sprinkle it with a Christmas essence, and offer something new and exciting to the community."

Event organizers said "A Twisted Christmas" is great for those who have had enough of the lights shows and Christmas bars and perfect for all the grinches in the crowd.

This attraction follows Lincoln Mill's largest Halloween season, as well as successful haunts for Valentine's and Halfway to Halloween events.

Now prepared to be spooked, "A Twisted Christmas" will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $32 a person for general admission and $75 for VIP entrance, for more information visit www.lincolnmillhaunt.com.