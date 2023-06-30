fireworks

Have a blast: Your guide to July 4th weekend fireworks shows

From Philadelphia to the suburbs to the Delaware beaches to the Jersey shore, there are many different places to see a fireworks show this July 4th weekend

By Brianna Fallon and Ajay Patel

It's that time of year where we celebrate America's birthday with July 4th fireworks displays around the Philadelphia region.

Here are some of the places in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Jersey Shore, Delaware Beaches and beyond where you can catch some fireworks starting this Friday and lasting through Independence Day.

(Note that many of the shows with starting times before dark likely won't happen until after the sun goes down.)

Philadelphia

We have to start the list with the biggest show of them all right in the heart of Philadelphia.

Wawa Welcome America concert and fireworks

  • Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway
  • When: July 4th around 9:45 p.m.

Pershing's Own concert and firework show - Wawa Welcome America

  • Where: S. Columbus Boulevard & Chestnut Street 19106
  • When: July 1, the concert starts at 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies game

  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • When: June 30, after the 6:05 game
  • Also note: Tickets are required to enter.

Rivers Casino Party on the Pier

  • Where: Rivers Casino, 1001 N. Delaware Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19125
  • When: July 2, at 9 p.m.

Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County

The Summer Unwined + fireworks

  • Where: 931 Stony Hill Rd, Yardley, PA 19067 (Shady Brook Farm)
  • When: July 1, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Also note: Admission is $20 online and $25 at the gate.

Ridley Park Fireworks

  • Where: Ridley Park
  • When: July 1, at 7 p.m.

Concert Under the Stars

  • Where: 963 River Road (PA Route 32) Erwinna, PA 18920
  • When: July 1, at 8 p.m.
  • Also note: Tickets (ranging from 10 to $20) can be purchased here.

Light Up the Sky

  • Where: New Hope, PA 18938
  • When: July 1, at 9:10 p.m.

Phoenixville Fireworks

  • Where: Friendship Field at Fillmore and Franklin Ave, Phoenixville
  • When: July 2, at 9:15 p.m.

Fightin Phils Fireworks

  • Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Reading Pa.
  • When: July 3, game starts at 6:45 p.m.
  • Also note: Tickets to the games are required

Bethel Township Fireworks

  • Where: 3280 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA 19060 (Bethel Springs Elementary School).
  • When: July 3, at dusk

July 3rd Fireworks Display in Conshy

  • Where: Borough of Conshohocken
  • When: July 3, at dusk (approximately 9:30).

Southampton Days Fourth Of July Fireworks Celebration

  • Where: 1255 2nd Street Pike Southampton, PA 18966 (Tamanend Park)
  • When: July 4th starting at 7 p.m.

Fourth Of July Celebration Kayak Tour

  • Where: 1542 Mountain View Dr, Quakertown, PA 18951 (Nockamixon State Park)
  • When: July 4th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Also note: The experience costs $69.95

Narberth Fireworks

  • Where: Narberth Park
  • When: July 4th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tredyffrin Township 4th of July Celebration

  • Where: Wilson Farm Park
  • When: July 4th, starting at 7:15 p.m.

July 4th Fest at Sesame Place

  • Where: Sesame Place Philadelphia
  • When: July 4th at 9 p.m.
  • Also note: Tickets are $30.

Aston Township 4th of July

  • Where: 2881 Pancoast Ave, Aston, PA 19014 (Sun Valley High School Athletic Fields)
  • When: July 4th at dusk (around 9:15 p.m.).

Abington Junior and Senior High Schools

  • Where: 900 Highland Ave., Abington
  • When: July 4th after dark.

Jersey Shore

Lower Township Independence Day Festival 2023

  • Where: Along Beach Drive
  • When: July 3, fireworks will be launched at about 9 p.m.

Ocean City Fireworks

  • Where: Ocean City Boardwalk
  • When: July 4th at 8:30 p.m.

Margate July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

  • Where: The beach at Huntington Avenue
  • When: July 4th at 9 p.m.

Sea Isle City Fireworks

  • Where: 50th Street Beach 10 50th Street Sea Isle City, NJ, 08243
  • When: July 4th from 9:15 to 9:30

Seaside Height's Firework show

  • Where: Anywhere on the Seaside boardwalk
  • When: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Stone Harbor Fireworks

  • Where: The fireworks are launched from the 95th St beach and can be viewed from up and down the Stone Harbor beachfront.
  • When: July 4th at dusk.

Beachwood Fireworks

  • Where: The best spots for the best views of the fireworks are - along the banks of the Toms River in Beachwood, Pine Beach, Ocean Gate, Toms River, South Toms River and Island Heights.
  • When: July 4th at dusk

Wildwood July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

  • Where: The Wildwood boardwalk
  • When: July 4th at 10 p.m.

Tropicana Casino and Resort

  • Where: Tropicana Casino and Resort Atlantic City
  • When: July 4th at 10 p.m.

South Jersey

Mount Holly Fireworks

  • Where: 157 Wollner Drive, Mount Holly, NJ, 08060 (Ironworks Park)
  • When: July 3, starting at 5 p.m.

Medford Township Fireworks

  • Where: 86 Union Street Medford, NJ 08055 (Freedom Park)
  • When: July 3, starting 6 p.m.

Haddon Township

  • Where: Haddon Township High School Football Stadium
  • When: July 3, at dark

Evesham Township 4th of July Fireworks Celebration 2023

  • Where: 525 East Main Street Evesham, NJ 08053 (Savich Tract fields).
  • When: July 4th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Freedom Festival Concert, featuring UB40, & Fireworks

  • Where: Wiggins Park on Camden Waterfront
  • When: July 4th, starting at 5 p.m.

Trenton Thunder

Sewell Fireworks

  • Where: 529 Hurffville Crosskeys Road Sewell, NJ 08080 (Washington Township High School)
  • When: July 4th at 9 p.m.

Delaware

Rehoboth Beach Fourth of July Fireworks

  • Where: Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
  • When: July 2, starting at 8 p.m.

Hockessin 4th of July Parade and Fireworks

  • Where: Lancaster Pike Hockessin, DE 19707
  • When: July 4th from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

University of Delaware Athletic Complex Fireworks

  • Where: The University of Delaware Athletic Complex
  • When: July 4th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fireworks Express

  • Where: Greenbank Railroad Station, 2201 Newport-Gap Pike, Wilmington, DE 19808
  • When: July 4th train boarding begins at 6:45 p.m.

Historic Downtown Dover Fireworks

  • Where: Legislative Mall, Dover
  • When: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.

Fireworks at Dewey Beach

  • Where: Fireworks will be launched from a barge in the bay in front of Northbeach/Ivy. The fireworks can be seen through town.
  • When: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Lehigh Valley (and beyond)

Shawnee Mountain Fireworks

  • Where: Shawnee Mountain Ski Area, 401 Hollow Road, East Stroudsburg, PA
  • When: July 1, fireworks start at sundwon
  • Also note: $15 per car with proceeds going to Shawnee Vol. Fire Co. #36

Honesdale's Firework Display

  • Where: Central Park Honesdale
  • When: July 1 just after dusk

SteelStacks Fireworks

  • Where: SteelStacks
  • When: July 4th at 7 p.m.

Dorney Park July 4th Celebration

  • Where: Dorney Park
  • When: July 4th at 9 p.m.

City of Allentown 4th of July Celebration

  • Where: 2027 Linden St., Allentown, 18102
  • When: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.

Don't see you town's firework spectacular on the list? Let us know.

