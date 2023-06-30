It's that time of year where we celebrate America's birthday with July 4th fireworks displays around the Philadelphia region.

Here are some of the places in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Jersey Shore, Delaware Beaches and beyond where you can catch some fireworks starting this Friday and lasting through Independence Day.

(Note that many of the shows with starting times before dark likely won't happen until after the sun goes down.)

Philadelphia

We have to start the list with the biggest show of them all right in the heart of Philadelphia.

Wawa Welcome America concert and fireworks

Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway

When: July 4th around 9:45 p.m.

Pershing's Own concert and firework show - Wawa Welcome America

Where: S. Columbus Boulevard & Chestnut Street 19106

When: July 1, the concert starts at 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies game

Where: Citizens Bank Park

When: June 30, after the 6:05 game

Also note: Tickets are required to enter.

Rivers Casino Party on the Pier

Where: Rivers Casino, 1001 N. Delaware Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19125

When: July 2, at 9 p.m.

Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County

The Summer Unwined + fireworks

Where: 931 Stony Hill Rd, Yardley, PA 19067 (Shady Brook Farm)

When: July 1, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Also note: Admission is $20 online and $25 at the gate.

Ridley Park Fireworks

Where: Ridley Park

When: July 1, at 7 p.m.

Concert Under the Stars

Where: 963 River Road (PA Route 32) Erwinna, PA 18920

When: July 1, at 8 p.m.

Also note: Tickets (ranging from 10 to $20) can be purchased here.

Light Up the Sky

Where: New Hope, PA 18938

When: July 1, at 9:10 p.m.

Phoenixville Fireworks

Where: Friendship Field at Fillmore and Franklin Ave, Phoenixville

When: July 2, at 9:15 p.m.

Fightin Phils Fireworks

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Reading Pa.

When: July 3, game starts at 6:45 p.m.

Also note: Tickets to the games are required

Bethel Township Fireworks

Where: 3280 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA 19060 (Bethel Springs Elementary School).

When: July 3, at dusk

July 3rd Fireworks Display in Conshy

Where: Borough of Conshohocken

When: July 3, at dusk (approximately 9:30).

Southampton Days Fourth Of July Fireworks Celebration

Where: 1255 2nd Street Pike Southampton, PA 18966 (Tamanend Park)

When: July 4th starting at 7 p.m.

Fourth Of July Celebration Kayak Tour

Where: 1542 Mountain View Dr, Quakertown, PA 18951 (Nockamixon State Park)

When: July 4th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Also note: The experience costs $69.95

Narberth Fireworks

Where: Narberth Park

When: July 4th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tredyffrin Township 4th of July Celebration

Where: Wilson Farm Park

When: July 4th, starting at 7:15 p.m.

July 4th Fest at Sesame Place

Where: Sesame Place Philadelphia

When: July 4th at 9 p.m.

Also note: Tickets are $30.

Aston Township 4th of July

Where: 2881 Pancoast Ave, Aston, PA 19014 (Sun Valley High School Athletic Fields)

When: July 4th at dusk (around 9:15 p.m.).

Abington Junior and Senior High Schools

Where: 900 Highland Ave., Abington

When: July 4th after dark.

Jersey Shore

Lower Township Independence Day Festival 2023

Where: Along Beach Drive

When: July 3, fireworks will be launched at about 9 p.m.

Ocean City Fireworks

Where: Ocean City Boardwalk

When: July 4th at 8:30 p.m.

Margate July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Where: The beach at Huntington Avenue

When: July 4th at 9 p.m.

Sea Isle City Fireworks

Where: 50th Street Beach 10 50th Street Sea Isle City, NJ, 08243

When: July 4th from 9:15 to 9:30

Seaside Height's Firework show

Where: Anywhere on the Seaside boardwalk

When: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Stone Harbor Fireworks

Where: The fireworks are launched from the 95th St beach and can be viewed from up and down the Stone Harbor beachfront.

When: July 4th at dusk.

Beachwood Fireworks

Where: The best spots for the best views of the fireworks are - along the banks of the Toms River in Beachwood, Pine Beach, Ocean Gate, Toms River, South Toms River and Island Heights.

When: July 4th at dusk

Wildwood July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

Where: The Wildwood boardwalk

When: July 4th at 10 p.m.

Tropicana Casino and Resort

Where: Tropicana Casino and Resort Atlantic City

When: July 4th at 10 p.m.

South Jersey

Mount Holly Fireworks

Where: 157 Wollner Drive, Mount Holly, NJ, 08060 (Ironworks Park)

When: July 3, starting at 5 p.m.

Medford Township Fireworks

Where: 86 Union Street Medford, NJ 08055 (Freedom Park)

When: July 3, starting 6 p.m.

Haddon Township

Where: Haddon Township High School Football Stadium

When: July 3, at dark

Evesham Township 4th of July Fireworks Celebration 2023

Where: 525 East Main Street Evesham, NJ 08053 (Savich Tract fields).

When: July 4th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Freedom Festival Concert, featuring UB40, & Fireworks

Where: Wiggins Park on Camden Waterfront

When: July 4th, starting at 5 p.m.

Trenton Thunder

Where: Trenton Thunder Ballpark

When: July 4th, game starts at 7 p.m.

Also Note: You need to buy tickets to the game.

Sewell Fireworks

Where: 529 Hurffville Crosskeys Road Sewell, NJ 08080 (Washington Township High School)

When: July 4th at 9 p.m.

Delaware

Rehoboth Beach Fourth of July Fireworks

Where: Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

When: July 2, starting at 8 p.m.

Hockessin 4th of July Parade and Fireworks

Where: Lancaster Pike Hockessin, DE 19707

When: July 4th from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

University of Delaware Athletic Complex Fireworks

Where: The University of Delaware Athletic Complex

When: July 4th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fireworks Express

Where: Greenbank Railroad Station, 2201 Newport-Gap Pike, Wilmington, DE 19808

When: July 4th train boarding begins at 6:45 p.m.

Historic Downtown Dover Fireworks

Where: Legislative Mall, Dover

When: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.

Fireworks at Dewey Beach

Where: Fireworks will be launched from a barge in the bay in front of Northbeach/Ivy. The fireworks can be seen through town.

When: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Lehigh Valley (and beyond)

Shawnee Mountain Fireworks

Where: Shawnee Mountain Ski Area, 401 Hollow Road, East Stroudsburg, PA

When: July 1, fireworks start at sundwon

Also note: $15 per car with proceeds going to Shawnee Vol. Fire Co. #36

Honesdale's Firework Display

Where: Central Park Honesdale

When: July 1 just after dusk

Where: SteelStacks

When: July 4th at 7 p.m.

Dorney Park July 4th Celebration

Where: Dorney Park

When: July 4th at 9 p.m.

City of Allentown 4th of July Celebration

Where: 2027 Linden St., Allentown, 18102

When: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.

Don't see you town's firework spectacular on the list? Let us know.