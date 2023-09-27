Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy making a stop in Philly: what you need to know

"Believe nothing you hear, and only one half that you see." -- A one-of-a-kind Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy is coming to Philadelphia for a limited time this fall.

From Thursday, Oct. 12 through Saturday, Oct. 14 the speakeasy will be at Craft Hall in Northern Liberties.

Guests who purchase tickets will have access to a 90-minute chilling cocktail experience dedicated to the stories of Edgar Allan Poe.

Four of Poe's most famous stories will be told by the event's historians while a lead mixologist will transform each story into a four-part cocktail experience. The drink list includes Pale Blue Eye, Cocktail of Red Death, Edgar's Twisted Brandy Milk Punch and The Raventini.

Credit: The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy

Event organizers said they selected Northern Liberties because Poe had a unique connection to the area. Between 1838 and 1844, Poe lived in Philadelphia spending the last year at a house on N. 7th Street just up the street from Craft Hall.

Northern Liberties is also home to the Edgar Allan Poe National Site and the Poe Mural at N. 7th and Spring Garden.

Some say Poe crafted some of his most famous works while living in Philadelphia such as, "Murders in the Rue Morgue", "The Pit and the Pendulum", "The Black Cat" and "The Raven".

"Come out for an immersive evening that pairs four tales with a dash and history and heavy libations. We love Poe's work and wanted to celebrate it - this is our favorite national traveling show and we can't wait to introduce it in Philadelphia, where Poe found so much inspiration for some of his most famous works." VBG Group Director of Marketing Ryan Wieczorek said in a news release. "It was important for us to bring Poe to a neighborhood here where Poe had a strong connection."

Guests are encouraged to wear cocktail attire or to come in a costume inspired by Poe and his stories however, it is not required.

Tickets are now available for $55 per person. This event is selling out fast, so grab your tickets before the pop-up moves to the next major city.