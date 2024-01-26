Philadelphia

Chill out with ‘Frozen' characters at Franklin Square for Ice Princess Night

Ice Princess Night is Saturday, Jan. 27 from 5- 7 p.m. at Franklin Square located at 200 N. 6th St.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

"For the first time in forever", Philadelphia will be hit by royalty and you will have the chance to meet your favorite Disney Characters right in Franklin Square.

The park is hosting Ice Princess Night on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 5-7 p.m. This event is free to attend and will feature live ice carvings, games, bubbles, sing-alongs, mini gold, street curling and more.

Beloved princesses will also be making an appearance to celebrate the winter season. Meet Elsa and Anna, from Disney's "Frozen", as well as Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog" and Ariel from the new live-action "The Little Mermaid."

Also during the event, every 30 minutes you can watch the Electrical Spectacle presented by PECO, a free holiday light show with hundreds of thousands of lights choreographed to "Winter Wonderland" by Johnny Mathis.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Drinks will be available inside the Ben On the Rocks heated tent or at the surrounding fire pits.

Ice Princess Night promises a magical evening for everyone to enjoy. For more information click here.

The Scene

Franklin Square 3 hours ago

Philly park brings in ‘Ice Princess' royalty

Philadelphia Jan 24

2024 James Beard Award semifinalists include chefs, restaurants from Philly region

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiadisneyfunFranklin Square
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us