Chill out with ‘Frozen' characters at Franklin Square for Ice Princess Night

"For the first time in forever", Philadelphia will be hit by royalty and you will have the chance to meet your favorite Disney Characters right in Franklin Square.

The park is hosting Ice Princess Night on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 5-7 p.m. This event is free to attend and will feature live ice carvings, games, bubbles, sing-alongs, mini gold, street curling and more.

Beloved princesses will also be making an appearance to celebrate the winter season. Meet Elsa and Anna, from Disney's "Frozen", as well as Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog" and Ariel from the new live-action "The Little Mermaid."

Also during the event, every 30 minutes you can watch the Electrical Spectacle presented by PECO, a free holiday light show with hundreds of thousands of lights choreographed to "Winter Wonderland" by Johnny Mathis.

Drinks will be available inside the Ben On the Rocks heated tent or at the surrounding fire pits.

Ice Princess Night promises a magical evening for everyone to enjoy. For more information click here.