'The Boss' is coming back to the ballpark!

On Tuesday, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announced a pair of August concerts at Citizens Bank Park as part of 22 new stops on their 2023 concert tour.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming to a city near you! Register now for Verified Fan at https://t.co/7Cjl5Osbsm for your chance to buy tickets. Registration will close this Sunday, Feb 19 at 11:59pm ET. For more information visit https://t.co/YahXTKfNlt#2023Tour pic.twitter.com/1uYNo5XzNX — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) February 14, 2023

Now the question for Springsteen fans is when the Philly shows will be and how can you get tickets? We have your answers:

When Will Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Play the Phillies' Ballpark in 2023?

Springsteen and company are set to play CBP on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Friday, Aug. 18.

When Do Tickets to the Philly Shows Go on Sale?

Tickets to see the 73-year-old rock legend at CBP go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. on Phillies.com. The Philly concerts aren't subjected to the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale system that has come under scrutiny after the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco.

The Boss Is Busy in 2023

These shows will mark the second and third times that the New Jersey icon brings his band through Philly this year. Tickets to Springsteen's upcoming March concert at the Wells Fargo Center led to "the largest demand for tickets in Philadelphia music history."

At least CBP fits a whole lot more music fans.

Expect Quite the Concert

Back in 2016, the E Street Band played for more than 4 hours at CBP, setting a Springsteen record for longest concert in the United States.