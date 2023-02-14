Bruce Springsteen

The Boss at the Bank! Springsteen to Play 2 Summer Concerts at Phillies' Ballpark

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are set to play 2 concerts at South Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park in August 2023

By Dan Stamm

Bruce Springsteen wearing guitar and pointing finger in sky.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

'The Boss' is coming back to the ballpark!

On Tuesday, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announced a pair of August concerts at Citizens Bank Park as part of 22 new stops on their 2023 concert tour.

Now the question for Springsteen fans is when the Philly shows will be and how can you get tickets? We have your answers:

When Will Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Play the Phillies' Ballpark in 2023?

Springsteen and company are set to play CBP on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Friday, Aug. 18.

When Do Tickets to the Philly Shows Go on Sale?

Tickets to see the 73-year-old rock legend at CBP go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. on Phillies.com. The Philly concerts aren't subjected to the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale system that has come under scrutiny after the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco.

The Boss Is Busy in 2023

These shows will mark the second and third times that the New Jersey icon brings his band through Philly this year. Tickets to Springsteen's upcoming March concert at the Wells Fargo Center led to "the largest demand for tickets in Philadelphia music history."

At least CBP fits a whole lot more music fans.

Expect Quite the Concert

Back in 2016, the E Street Band played for more than 4 hours at CBP, setting a Springsteen record for longest concert in the United States.

