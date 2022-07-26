Ticket Demand for Bruce Springsteen's Philly Concert Makes City's Music History

Bruce Springsteen fans in Philadelphia hoping to rock out at his upcoming show in Philadelphia may have to wait a little longer.

Concert tickets for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the Wells Fargo Center on March 16 went on sale Tuesday morning and the high demand created history, concert organizers said.

Some fans attempting to purchase tickets online were met with a message that read:

“Thank you for your patience. We are experiencing the largest demand for tickets in Philadelphia music history so the queue is taking longer than expected."

While some fans were easily able to snag tickets online to see "The Boss," others endured long wait times in the virtual line.

Congrats to everyone who got Philly tickets for @springsteen Unfortunate I got lost in the WellFargo HELL #springsteentickets — Delius Pit (@deliuspit) July 26, 2022

Like thousands of other fans I am disappointed in the whole @springsteen ticket fiasco. I got floor GA for @coldplay Philly in like 30 seconds for $65, and it was an amazing show and I was 30 feet away. Meanwhile... pic.twitter.com/ds3D0MOrwL — Shannon B (@nadiamail) July 26, 2022

I think my chances are little to none of getting @springsteen tickets for Philly show #BruceSpringsteen pic.twitter.com/3CkguJBlh5 — scot williams (@phillyfanvhs) July 26, 2022

As of noon on Tuesday, concert officials say a limited number of tickets are still available for purchase.

The legendary rocker's tour kicks off on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida and hit 31 cities, including New Jersey at the Prudential Center on April 14, before wrapping up overseas in Italy.

