Spanning 16,000 square feet, the exhibition features an extraordinary collection of real human specimens—including 20 whole-body plastinates—offering guests an unparalleled journey beneath the skin

By Cherise Lynch

Get ready, Philadelphia; things are about to get deep, skin deep.

Starting Feb. 15, 2025, the Franklin Institute is welcoming back the worldwide phenomenon, BODY WORLDS: Vital exhibit.

Spanning 16,000 square feet, the exhibition features an extraordinary collection of real human specimens—including 20 whole-body plastinates—offering guests an unparalleled journey beneath the skin.

"Plastinates such as The Skateboarder and The Guitar Player are among the 20 full-body displays, with more than 150 additional specimens on view, all preserved through Dr. Gunther von Hagens’ revolutionary plastination process," said the Franklin Institute in a news release.

In the past, the Franklin Insitute hosted three iterations of BODY WORLDS, including the East Coast debut of the original exhibit in 2005, which drew record-breaking crowds of over 600,000 visitors.

“BODY WORLDS has proven to be one of the most popular and impactful exhibitions in The Franklin Institute’s history, delivering massive and enduring appeal,” President and CEO of The Franklin Institute Larry Dubinski said in a news release. “The exhibit invites meaningful conversations about what makes us human, from our physical form to our emotional experiences, delivering an unforgettable and thought-provoking journey.”

BODY WORLDS: Vital will join the institute's new Body Odyssey exhibit and be on display until Sept. 1, 2025.

Secure your tickets today by visiting www.fi.edu.

