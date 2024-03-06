New Jersey

“Barbie The Movie: In Concert” coming to South Jersey this summer. Here's how to get tickets

By Cherise Lynch

Come on, Barbie, let's go party!

Get ready to dance the night away with Barbie this summer because "Barbie The Movie: In Concert" is coming to the Freedom Mortgage Pavillion in Camden, New Jersey.

On July 6, you can watch the entire movie with a live, all-women orchestra performing the score.

This one-of-a-kind experience also features specialty limited-edition merchandise, photo opportunities and more.

Ticket sales for the general public start Friday, March 8. For more information visit barbiethemovieinconcert.com.

