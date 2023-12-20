Philadelphia

Amina expanding to University City with new seafood-focused restaurant

The restaurant will 4,800 square feet and be located on the northeast corner of 41st and Market Streets

By Cherise Lynch

Peter Breslow Consulting & Public Relations

If you are a fan of the popular Old City restaurant Amina you are in for a real treat. Owner Felicia Wilson and Executive Chef Darryl Harmon are set to bring that same southern cuisine to University City with a new restaurant called Amina Ocean.

Amina Ocean will become the anchor retail tenant on the ground floor of 3.0 University Place located on the northeast corner of 41st and Market Streets.

The restaurant will encompass 4,800 square feet, seat up to 118 people and also have outdoor seating. Additionally, there will be a small stage inside that Wilson said “will serve up sultry sounds, jazz and blues regularly.”

Amina Ocean will be seafood-driven and include a raw bar built into a 20-seat bar which will be the center of the restaurant. Guests will be able to enjoy the restaurant for lunch and dinner.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“My vision for Amina Ocean is ‘Southern Seafood Fusion,’” Wilson said in a news release. “The theme and vibe of the restaurant will provide a Tulum-meets-Morocco feel.”

"We’re excited to have Amina Ocean onboard as our anchor retail tenant,” Founder & CEO of UPA Scott Mazo said in a news release. “An upscale restaurant in this location is exactly what the community told us they wanted, and we are thrilled to make this happen. We have three or four additional spaces to fill out our retail tenant mix, depending on how we divide those parcels, which represent approximately 15,000 square-feet, and we expect to be announcing partnerships for those spaces in the coming weeks.”

The Scene

New Jersey 10 hours ago

NJ's Mara Justine shares lessons learned in 3rd place finish on ‘The Voice'

Philadelphia Dec 19

Calling all foodies! Center City District Restaurant Week to return January 2024

To learn more about Amina or to book a reservation while you wait for the new restaurant to open you can visit www.aminaphilly.com.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiafood and drink
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us