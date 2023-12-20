Amina expanding to University City with new seafood-focused restaurant

If you are a fan of the popular Old City restaurant Amina you are in for a real treat. Owner Felicia Wilson and Executive Chef Darryl Harmon are set to bring that same southern cuisine to University City with a new restaurant called Amina Ocean.

Amina Ocean will become the anchor retail tenant on the ground floor of 3.0 University Place located on the northeast corner of 41st and Market Streets.

The restaurant will encompass 4,800 square feet, seat up to 118 people and also have outdoor seating. Additionally, there will be a small stage inside that Wilson said “will serve up sultry sounds, jazz and blues regularly.”

Amina Ocean will be seafood-driven and include a raw bar built into a 20-seat bar which will be the center of the restaurant. Guests will be able to enjoy the restaurant for lunch and dinner.

“My vision for Amina Ocean is ‘Southern Seafood Fusion,’” Wilson said in a news release. “The theme and vibe of the restaurant will provide a Tulum-meets-Morocco feel.”

"We’re excited to have Amina Ocean onboard as our anchor retail tenant,” Founder & CEO of UPA Scott Mazo said in a news release. “An upscale restaurant in this location is exactly what the community told us they wanted, and we are thrilled to make this happen. We have three or four additional spaces to fill out our retail tenant mix, depending on how we divide those parcels, which represent approximately 15,000 square-feet, and we expect to be announcing partnerships for those spaces in the coming weeks.”

To learn more about Amina or to book a reservation while you wait for the new restaurant to open you can visit www.aminaphilly.com.