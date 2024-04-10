Aerosmith returns to Philly for their farewell tour… again

A year after coming to the Wells Fargo Center for their farewell "Peace Out" tour, Aerosmith is coming back to Philadelphia one more time. (we think?)

Aerosmith announced on Wednesday that the tour would continue into 2024, with the legendary band returning to Philadelphia on Monday, Sept. 23 with special guest The Black Crowes.

The tour will begin in Pittsburgh on Sept. 20 and conclude on Feb. 26, 2025 in Buffalo, New York. The band will also play in Newark, New Jersey, on Dec. 28 and New York City on Feb. 23, 2025.

When they announced the farewell tour last year, the band admitted the tour could be extended. They didn't say for sure if each show would be the last in a respected city, and hinted at the possibility of a prolonged farewell event.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"It's the final farewell tour, but I have a feeling it will go on for a while," said frontman Steven Tyler last year. "But I don't know how many times we'll be coming back to the same cities. It could very possibly be the last time."

Every member of the band is over 70 years old, so the tour's extension will likely be its last. But there's no way to know for sure.

Aerosmith, which formed in 1970, has collected four Grammys. The band broke boundaries intersecting rock and hip-hop with their epic collaboration with Run DMC for "Walk This Way."

Aerosmith performed the Super Bowl halftime show in 2001 and even had their own theme park attraction in 1999 at Disney World and later in Paris with the launch of the 'Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith" ride.

Every night of the tour will pay homage to the five decades of Aerosmith's biggest hits. Tickets for newly added shows will go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, limited edition merchandise and more.