Dine out, dig in! Check out these eateries during Philly Vegan Restaurant Week

Philly Vegan Restaurant Week runs from Friday, Oct. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 3

By Cherise Lynch

It's time for another citywide celebration of all things vegan!

Philly Vegan Restaurant Week (PVRW) is back and bigger than ever, with over a dozen local eateries participating.

From Friday, Oct. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 3, restaurants across the City of Brotherly Love and beyond will be serving up special vegan menus.

This fall event perfectly aligns with World Vegan Day -- Nov. 1 -- making it the "ultimate time for vegan and veg-curious food lovers."

Participating restaurants include:

Barra Rossa

The Scene

Calliope

Cantina Los Caballitos

Casablanca

The Chilly Banana

Chestnut Hill Brewing

Fat Salmon

Front Street Cafe

Gass & Main

High Fidelity Bakery

The Melting Pot KOP

La Llamita Vegana

Nourish

P'unk Burger

Primary Plant Based @ Rowhouse

Sor Ynéz

Tattooed Mom

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

Triangle Tavern

Queen & Rook

Event organizers say that a portion of the proceeds from PVRW will go directly to Philly Food Rescue, an organization that is on a mission to help fight food insecurity.

For more information and to check out participating restaurants' menus, visit www.phillyvrw.com. Bon Appétit!

