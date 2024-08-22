Rita's Italian Ice launches fall lineup early. Here's what's on the menu

Fall enthusiasts, listen up! Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is falling into pumpkin season early with the return of seasonal favorites.

The Pennsylvania-based water ice and custard company has revealed its fall lineup, which includes Pumpkin Cold Brew Frozen Coffee and Pumpkin Pie Concrete.

The coffee and concrete are available at all Rita's locations until September 29.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

To celebrate, from now through Aug. 30, Rita's Ice App users can enjoy a small Pumpkin Cold Brew Frozen Coffee for just $3 using the single-use reward.

“As we welcome the seasonal return of fan-favorite Pumpkin treats at Rita’s, we are thrilled to offer our mobile app users an exclusive opportunity to enjoy a Small Pumpkin Frozen Coffee at a special discount of $3,” VP of Marketing Mark Jenkins said. “At Rita’s we are committed to delivering exceptional value and convenience to our guests, and we can't wait for everyone to stop by and experience our Pumpkin Frozen Coffee and Pumpkin Pie Concrete once again this year.”

For more information and to find your closest Rita's location, visit ritasice.com.