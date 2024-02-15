What exactly is ‘Do 215 Day'? Details on 1st-ever Philly-themed celebration

Philadelphians have the opportunity to celebrate all things Philly during the inaugural “Do 215 Day” on Thursday, which just so happens to be Feb. 15 – or 2-15. Get it?

“Do 215 Day” pays tribute to the city’s historic area code, and includes giveaways, prizes and discounts at some of Philadelphia's most recognizable restaurants, bars, music venues and attractions, according to the event’s website.

"From live music to local food and all things in between," that's how the website describes the day of deals and fun. "Get up, get out, and Do 215 Day, the right way."

More than 40 Philadelphia businesses have opted into the first-ever “Do 215 Day,” including Fishtown Tavern, HIVE Cafe, Evil Genius Beer Company, La Roma, Local 44, Brooklyn Bowl, MilkBoy and many more.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

You can check out a variety of food and drink deals, giveaways and entertainment specials on the Do 215 Day website.