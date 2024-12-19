Philly Live

Philadelphia

First trailer for James Gunn's ‘Superman' movie released starring Philly native

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

One Philadelphian is faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound because he is starring in the newest "Superman" movie.

David Corenswet, born and raised in the City of Brotherly Love, was cast in 2023 as Superman in the upcoming film directed by James Gunn.

The highly anticipated trailer for the movie was just released, giving fans a first-hand look at Corenswet as "The Man of Steel."

Corenswet is a graduate of the Shipley School in Bryn Mawr and attended the University of Pennsylvania for a year before transferring to the Juilliard School.

Besides landing the big role as Superman, he is known for playing in other films and TV series such as "Pearl," "We Own This City" and "The Politician."

"Superman" will be soaring into theaters on Friday, July 11.

