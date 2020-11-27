Philly Live

Adventure Aquarium

Holiday Events: Christmas Drive-Thru, Virtual Tree Lighting and Aquarium Event

NBC10

This is the first time the Christmas drivethru Phestival of Trees has been in our area.

The Phestival of Trees costs $20 per vehicle (of less than 8 people) and runs Friday Nov. 27 through Sunday, Nov. 29.

You can see more details at PhillyExpoCenter.com.

Holiday events are also underway in downtown Ardmore (virtually) and at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden.

Ardmore's tree lighting has no in-person component this year. You can follow along virtually on Facebook Live. Check out the Facebook event page here, or search for Ardmore Business Association on Facebook.

The Adventure Aquarium's Christmas Underwater, featuring a scuba Santa, is still taking place in-person this year. Face coverings are required to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Christmas Underwater is included with daily admission or your membership. For more details visit AdventureAquarium.com or click here.

