Here are ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in the City of Brotherly Love

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and whether you're celebrating with friends or a significant other, there's plenty to do in the City Of Brotherly Love.

Need inspiration? Here's your guide to Valentine's Day 2024 for the lovers, singles, gals and pals.

Events

Getty Images

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Valentine's Movie Night at the Maj Hotel

Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. | 2225 Spring Garden St. | Information



Catch "Romeo and Juliet" at the Maj with complimentary peroni and popcorn. Tickets are $3 per person.

Museum of Illusions Philadelphia - For The Love Of Art

Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. | 401 Market St. | Information



Museum of Illusions in Philadelphia is hosting a 21+ event for those looking for a unique experience. Tickets are available for $40 per person and include one complimentary wine and a charcuterie cup.

Acro For Lovers at Concierge Ballroom

Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. | 30 S. 7th St. | Information



"Take your love to new heights" and learn how to do acrobatics with your partner this Valentine's Day. Tickets for two are $100.

Tipsy History: A Love Story at the Betsy Ross House

Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 | 239 Arch St. | Tickets



This is your chance to "meet" a young Besty Ross and learn about her elopement with her husband and marrying outside of her religion. But will she choose love or her faith and family? Find out more at this unique experience. Tickets are $25 per person.

Made with Love: V-Day Card Making Night at the Fabric Workshop and Museum

Feb. 9 At 4 p.m. | 1214 Arch St. | Information



This is your chance to make a Valentine's Day card for someone special in your life. The V-Day Card Making event is free but a $5 donation is suggested.

Viktor's Valentine: A Dark Love Story at Lincoln Mill Haunted House

Feb. 10 | 4100 Main St. | Tickets



For one night only take a trip to Lincoln Mill for a "venture through the hidden chamber" and learn about the dark love story of Viktor's Valentine. The event features live scare-actors, animatronics and special effects. Tickets start at $35 per person.

‘Til Death Do Us Part: Love Stories of Laurel Hill East

Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. | 3822 Ridge Ave. | Tickets



You might love this event to death. Laurel Hill East Cemetery is offering a walking tour inspired by the story of Mary Peterson, a woman whose heart now lies below the cemetery. Tickets are available to purchase.

Pasta with Sinatra Valentine's Day Show at Wissahickon Brewing Company

Feb. 12 at | 3705 W. School House Lane | Information



Enjoy an all-you-can-eat Italian menu while listening to timeless songs all about love. Tickets start at $60 per person.

Philly V-Day Speed Dating at LOVE Park

Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. | LOVE Park on Arch St. | Tickets



Find your perfect match at a speed dating event right in LOVE Park. This event is 21+ and open to all singles. Tickets are $25 per person.

Valentine's Day Couples Paint & Sip at ARTrageous Brush & Flow

Feb. 14 | 6345 Germantown Ave. | Tickets



Paint a masterpiece with your significant other while enjoying a complimentary drink. Tickets are $105 and cover two people.

Valentine's Day Tasting At Libertee Grounds

Feb. 14 | 1600 W. Girard Ave. | Tickets



Bring your "fore-ever" to Libertee Grounds for a game of mini golf. Your reservation will include a 4-course tasting menu, paired with wine. Tickets cost $85 per person.

Valentine’s Day Tours at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens

Feb. 14 | 1020 South St. | Tickets



Take a 45-minute tour of Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens and learn about the love story of the creator behind the gallery. Tickets are $25 per person.

'Axe Your Ex' Valentine's Day Event at Kick Axe Philly!

Feb. 14 | 232 Market St. | Information



Calling all the singles, join Kick Axe Philly! for their 5th annual "Axe Your Ex' Valentine's Day event. Enjoy drinks and food while mingling with everyone all while throwing axes.

Sweetheart Skate at Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Feb. 14 | 101 S. Columbus Blvd.| Tickets



Lace-up those skates and grab your partner for the annual Sweetheart Skate at the RiverRink. Tickets include skating, skate rental, slow jams and a complimentary cup of cocoa. Tickets are $22 per person.

Valentine's Class with Yay Clay!

Various dates | 3237 Amber St. | Information



Take a two-hour pottery wheel class with Yay Clay. Tickets are $250 for two people and include the class, drinks and

"chocolate kisses."

Brunch and dinner ideas

Getty Images

Philadelphia Valentine’s Signature Dinner Cruise

Feb. 10 and Feb. 14 | Penn’s Landing 401 S.Christopher Columbus Blvd. | Book a reservation



Cruise down the Delaware River and enjoy a romantic dinner with your loved one. The event features signature buffets, delicious cocktails and dancing.

Celebrate Love at SOUTH Restaurant and Jazz Club

Feb.14 | S 600 N. Broad St. | Book a reservation



Celebrate love with your significant other at SOUTH. The restaurant is offering various types of reservations that include a 3-course menu starting at $75 per person.

Valentine's Day Experience at Ogawa Sushi & Kappo Omakase

Feb. 14 | 310 Market St. | Book a reservation



Check out Ogawa Sushi & Kappo Omakase to experience a special Valentine's Day dinner. Each table will come with a welcome drink, a rose and a unique menu. There will be three seatings, 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Forsythia’s 5-course Valentine’s Day dinner

Feb. 14 | 233 Chestnut St. | Information



Forsythia, a French restaurant and bar in Old City is offering a five-course dinner for lovers and foodies. Dinner is priced at $120 per person.

Roman on the Rooftop at Attico

Feb. 14 | 219 S. Broad St. | Information



Celebrate love on a rooftop in the heart of Center City. Enjoy a 4-course prix fixe dinner menu for $65 per person.

Valentine's Day Brunch at The Dutch

Feb. 14 |1537 S. 11th St.| Book a reservation



Start your Valentine's Day at The Dutch with a decadent brunch special and limited-time signature cocktails.

Valentine's Day at Amada Philadelphia

Feb. 14 | 217-219 Chestnut St. | Book a reservation



Enjoy Spanish cuisine during a romantic dinner for $85 per person at Amanda Philadelphia.

Valentine's Day Steak House Specials at Darling Jacks

Feb. 14 | 104 S. 13 St. | Information



For $65 per person, you and someone special can feast on crispy crab and potato croquettes or spaghetti and bay scallops.

Candlelit dinner at The Love

Feb. 14 | 130 S. 18th St. | Information



Have a romantic dinner with your partner at The Love right in Rittenhouse Square.

Be My Valentine at Harpers Garden

Feb. 14 | 31 S. 18th St. | Information



Harpers Garden is offering an a la carte menu and dinner specials for two on Valentine's Day this year.

A Valentine’s Dinner: Love, the Barnes

Feb 14 | 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy | Information

Enjoy a romantic night out at the Barnes. For $145 per person, tickets include cocktail hour, passed hors d’oeuvres; a multicourse dinner; sweetie stalls featuring delectable desserts and a selection of cocktails and mocktails and live music.

Galentine's

Getty Images

Swiftie Galentine's Tea Blending Event at The Rittenhouse

Feb.10 or Feb. 11 at either 12:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. | 210 W. Rittenhouse Square | Make a reservation



Check out a unique tea-blending experience where ingredients are inspired by Taylor Swift's albums. There will also be a fun friendship bracelet station. Tickets are $125 per person.

Hearts, Smarts & Sweets: Galentines Day Quizzo at East Passyunk Community Recreation Center

Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. | 1025 Mifflin St. | Tickets



Grab your besties and test your knowledge at a fun-filled Galentines Day Quizzo event. Refreshments will be served and you can expect a grand prize for the winner. Tickets are $10 per person and must be purchased in advance.

Dating is a Drag: A Galentine's Drag Show & Cocktail Party at Attico

Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. | 219 S. Broad St. | Information



Tickets to this event include the fabulous Drag show, passed hors d'oeuvres, a dessert station and the after-party.

Galentine's Just Wanna Have Fun: Beyoncé, Whitney, Taylor & More at Craft Hall

Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. | 901 N. Delaware Ave.| Tickets



Get ready to dance and sing your heart out with your crew at Craft Hall. Tickets are available to purchase now.

Galentine's Day at Stratus Lounge

Feb. 13 At 5 p.m. | 433 Chestnut St. | Tickets



Celebrate Galentine's Day with your friends at Stratus Lounge. This event will include a live cocktail demo show and snacks and sweets will be served. Tickets are $35 per person.

Spirited Friendship: A Pal-entine's Cocktail Tasting & Demo at Rex at the Royal

Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. | 1524 South Street | Make a reservation



Rex at the Royal is offering a fun-filled afternoon of spirits and cocktails. Tickets are $100 per person.

Galentines Day aboard the Moshulu

Feb. 7 | 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. | Tickets



Celebrate friendship with "the ultimate girl's night out" on the Moshulu. This event includes a complimentary Valentine-inspired cocktail, a chance to win raffle prizes and the opportunity to check out 40 vendors. Tickets are $30 per person.

Family-friendly

Getty Images

Young Friends Event - From the Heart: A Valentine's Crafting Night at The Athenæum of Philadelphia

Feb. 12 | 219 S. 6th St. | Information



This is your chance to write a letter for your Valentine or make a fun collage. Tickets are $10 per person for non-members.

Valentine Family Day: Scribbled Heart at Painting With A Twist Center City

Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. | 611 South St. | Information



Love to paint? Check out this painting event that is made for all ages. You can bring your own personal drinks and food to enjoy. Reservations must be made ahead of time.

Now+Then Marketplace Make Love Market Extravaganza at LOVE Park

Feb. 14 | LOVE Park on Arch St. | Information



The Make Love Market is back with more local vendors, live musical performances and more. This event is for people of all ages and tickets are $25 per person.