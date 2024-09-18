Rapper and Philly native Eve making hometown visit to launch new memoir

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Emmy-nominated rapper, actor, mother, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Eve is making a stop in her hometown of Philadelphia to launch her new tell-all memoir titled "Who's That Girl?"

The event will be hosted by Uncle Boobies Bookstore at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church located at 2800 W. Cheltenham Ave on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m.

Eve is expected to have a captivating discussion about the memoir, her life and her incomparable career.

Event organizers say all tickets to the event come with a signed copy of the new book.

In the book, Eve talks about everything from growing up in West Philadelphia and Germantown to becoming the successful superstar she is today.

For more information on the book event, visit unclebobbies.com/events.