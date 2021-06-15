Philly Live

Cocktails for a Cause: Supporting Philly LGBTQ Programs With a Drink

Try all eight and $8 will be donated to Philly LGBTQ advocacy organizations

Eight Philly area restaurants have each created a special cocktail for Pride Month. Proceeds from the drink sales will support organizations like the William Way Community Center, Attic Youth Center, Philly Asian Queer, and Galaei.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS:

  • Juno Philly (1033 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA)
  • Craft Hall (901 N. Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA)
  • Rosy’s Taco Bar (2220 Walnut Street, Philadelphia PA)
  • Morgan’s Pier (221 N. Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA)
  • Harper’s Garden (31 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA)
  • Lola’s Garden (51 St Georges Rd, Ardmore, PA)
  • The Garden at Cherry Street Pier (121 N Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA)
  • Parks on Tap (both locations):
  • Trails End (far south end of Schuylkill River Trail via South Street Ramp – South St. & S. 27th St.)
  • Water Works (640 Waterworks Drive, Philadelphia, PA)

