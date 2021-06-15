Cocktails for a Cause: Supporting Philly LGBTQ Programs With a Drink

Eight Philly area restaurants have each created a special cocktail for Pride Month. Proceeds from the drink sales will support organizations like the William Way Community Center, Attic Youth Center, Philly Asian Queer, and Galaei.
PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS:
- Juno Philly (1033 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA)
- Craft Hall (901 N. Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA)
- Rosy’s Taco Bar (2220 Walnut Street, Philadelphia PA)
- Morgan’s Pier (221 N. Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA)
- Harper’s Garden (31 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA)
- Lola’s Garden (51 St Georges Rd, Ardmore, PA)
- The Garden at Cherry Street Pier (121 N Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA)
- Parks on Tap (both locations):
- Trails End (far south end of Schuylkill River Trail via South Street Ramp – South St. & S. 27th St.)
- Water Works (640 Waterworks Drive, Philadelphia, PA)