Philadelphia restaurant lands on Yelp's ‘Top 100 Brunch Spots 2024' list

Yelp's "Top 100 Brunch Spots 2024" list is out and one Philadelphia restaurant made the cut.

Cafe La Maude, located at 816 N 4th St., comes in at No. 30. It's the only restaurant in Pennsylvania to make the list.

The popular Northern Liberties restaurant specializes in French-Lebanese food. The menu includes red velvet tiramisu pancakes, red shakshuka, shawarma, open-face Mediterranean burritos, short ribs Benny, le fou steak sandwiches, and more.

The honor is nothing new for the cafe. Yelp named them No. 22 on their list of 'Top Places to Eat' in 2021.