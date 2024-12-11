Bethlehem native Shye Roberts takes second place on ‘The Voice' Season 26

Shye Roberts secured second place on Season 26 of NBC's hit show "The Voice."

Coached by Michael Bublé, the Bethlehem native ended her time on the show by singing “One of Us” by Joan Osborne and “Falling” by Harry Styles during part one of the finale. Then she returned to the stage with Bublé during part two and sang “Somethin’ Stupid” by Frank and Nancy Sinatra.

Shye was a fan favorite throughout the season, but in the end, her Team Bublé teammate Sofronio Vasquez, from the Philippines, was named the winner.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Shye's journey on the hit singing competition began with a four-chair turn after she gave a powerful performance of Five for Fighting's "Superman (It's Not Easy)" during the blind auditions.

From then on, Shye continued to wow the judges and captivate audiences from around the world.

Philly Live’s Sheila Watko had caught up with the 18-year-old right before the finales, and she shared how special it had been to be part of the show.

"Knowing that I have peoples support behind me and that I am actually connecting with people out in America and specifically in my area where I live is more than I could have asked for," Shye had said.

Philly Live's Sheila Watko caught up with talented singer and Bethlehem native Shye Roberts as she prepares for the "The Voice" live finale.