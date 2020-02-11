Philly Live
Showcasing the food, fashion, wellness, technology and travel destinations that make the Philadelphia region great.
VALENTINE'S DAY

3 Valentine’s Day Cocktails You’ll Fall in Love With

Pick one, or try all three of these tasty love potions from Porta Philadelphia

By Brandon Panter

Three drinks on a bar top. One is brown, one is red, and one is honey-gold.
NBC10

Three Valentine’s Day Cocktails being served at Porta Philadelphia.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Valentine's Day cocktail is the perfect choice for your special day.

Porta Philadelphia is mixing up three specialty drinks for this holiday of love.

Make your own with these exclusive recipes:

Pistachio Bourbon

Two cocktails with salt around the rim being touched together.
NBC10

2 oz Penelope Bourbon
2 oz Pistachio Tea
1/4 oz Lemon Juice
1/4 oz Vanilla Simple Syrup
1/4 oz Orgeat Syrup

This drink is served in a coupe with a half-salted rim and paired with the filet mignon carpaccio.

Citrus Rose

A red cocktail sitting on a bar top.
NBC10

Muddled Oranges
2 oz Blue Coat Gin
1 oz Italicus Rosolio Bergamot Liquer
1 oz Aperol
One Egg White
Mint Leaf Garnish

This drink is served in a 4 oz Nick and Nora glass and paired with the 14 and a half pizza.

The Macha Mocha

A brown cocktail with a strawberry next to a chocolate dessert in a glass.
NBC10

1 1/2 oz Leblon Cachaca
1 1/2 oz Lazzaroni Amaretto
1/2 oz Espresso
1/2 oz Almond Milk
1/2 oz Maca Cinnamon Reduction
Chocolate Shaving Garnish

This drink is served in a cocktail glass and paired with the Triple Chocolate Budino.

