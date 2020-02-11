3 Valentine’s Day Cocktails You’ll Fall in Love With

A Valentine's Day cocktail is the perfect choice for your special day.
Porta Philadelphia is mixing up three specialty drinks for this holiday of love.
Make your own with these exclusive recipes:
Pistachio Bourbon
2 oz Penelope Bourbon
2 oz Pistachio Tea
1/4 oz Lemon Juice
1/4 oz Vanilla Simple Syrup
1/4 oz Orgeat Syrup
This drink is served in a coupe with a half-salted rim and paired with the filet mignon carpaccio.
Citrus Rose
Muddled Oranges
2 oz Blue Coat Gin
1 oz Italicus Rosolio Bergamot Liquer
1 oz Aperol
One Egg White
Mint Leaf Garnish
This drink is served in a 4 oz Nick and Nora glass and paired with the 14 and a half pizza.
The Macha Mocha
1 1/2 oz Leblon Cachaca
1 1/2 oz Lazzaroni Amaretto
1/2 oz Espresso
1/2 oz Almond Milk
1/2 oz Maca Cinnamon Reduction
Chocolate Shaving Garnish
This drink is served in a cocktail glass and paired with the Triple Chocolate Budino.