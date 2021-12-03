Watch Live: Winterfest at the Blue Cross RiverRink and Lighting the Holiday Tree!

Get the holidays started in the merriest way with NBC10's Winterfest at the Blue Cross RiverRink!

We will stream the entire Winterfest celebration in this article, starting at 6 p.m. when the festivities begin.

Then, at 7:30, tune in to NBC10 on air as we light the holiday tree and celebrate even more.

Our event features several special guests, including Philadelphia's Bianca Ryan and Exton's Dylan Zangwill, both stars from America's Got Talent.

And it features our NBC10 News Today and NBC Sports Philadelphia team, including Keith Jones, Erin Coleman, Bill Henley, Lucy Bustamante and Taryn Hatcher.

Happy holidays from all of us at NBC10!