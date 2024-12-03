Holidays

WATCH: Holiday tree lighting ceremony, fireworks at RiverRink Winterfest!

Watch the holiday tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show at the Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest in the video embedded below on Dec. 6, 2024, from 7 p.m. through 8 p.m. ET

By NBC10 Staff

A holiday tradition is coming back to Philadelphia and NBC10 will once again be there for live coverage of all the festivities.

The annual holiday tree lighting ceremony will take place on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest!

The event will feature music, holiday, cheer, the lighting of the holiday tree and a spectacular fireworks show over the Delaware River.

NBC10 will have live coverage of the event from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can watch it on NBC10, NBC10’s streaming channel and in the video embedded on top of this article.

