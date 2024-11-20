Philadelphia

Philly's Walnut Garden transforms into a winter wonderland. Here's what to expect

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

The holiday spirit is spreading throughout Center City, and now Walnut Garden, a lush urban oasis, has transformed into "Walnut Wonderland."

This seasonal activation in the Rittenhouse neighborhood kicked off Wednesday with a tree-lighting ceremony and a visit from Santa Claus.

From now through the end of the year, visitors can enjoy this urban holiday cocktail garden festooned with lights and holiday décor, a 22-foot tree -- that has space for standing inside it -- a warming tent with two televisions and a special holiday menu with warm treats, hearty eats, steamy holiday beverages, and an on-site tree farm.

Walnut Wonderland happenings

Open Streets: West Walnut: On Sunday, Dec. 8 and 15, Walnut Wonderland will open early at 11 a.m. and will host lunch with Santa from noon to 2 p.m.

After much success, Open Streets: West Walnut returns on two Sundays, December 8th and 15th.

On-Site Tree Sale: Just after Thanksgiving, guests can purchase fresh, locally grown Christmas trees at competitive prices right from the restaurant.  

Kid-Friendly Activities: Walnut Garden is stroller, kid, tween, and teen-friendly. Parents can enjoy their beverages while kids enjoy an on-site playspace. Walnut Wonderland will host a Nearly New Year’s Family Countdown Celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the countdown occurring at 6 p.m.

What time is Walnut Wonderland open?

Walnut Wonderland, located at 1708 Walnut St., is open Thursday, Nov. 19, through Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Operating hours are Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday from noon to midnight, and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

