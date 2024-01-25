Valentine's Day 2024: Gift ideas for lovers, family & friends

Valentine's Day is Wednesday, February 14, which means you still have a few weeks to find the perfect gift for your sweetheart.

Gifts are optional, though, as this holiday is all about romance, whimsy and fun.

For the lovers, the classic Valentine's Day staples of roses, chocolates and champagne made the list. For the friends, there are mini photo books and gold under-eye gel patches. For the parents gifting to kids, a DIY gem painting kit is the perfect activity to do together.

We've curated a list of 14 Valentine's Day gift ideas that we hope will capture their hearts.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Here are our editor's picks. NBC does not have any relationship with these sellers and items are sold by the retailer, not by NBC.

Something sexy

Satin Nightgown by Luvlette. $7.75 (Sale price).

That is not a typo! This burgundy-colored satin nightgown is perfect for Valentine's Day and is less than $10!

The spaghetti strap style slip dress comes in 6 different colors including champagne, baby pink and dusty purple. Its silky-smooth fabric will feel amazing against her skin and is emblematic of affordable luxury.

Cotton Pajama Set by Luvlette. $26.00

For the woman who feels most beautiful in a comfy set of pajamas, gift her this pajama set made of 100% cotton.

Choose from pink, light grey or navy blue. They're adorned with feminine lace detail on the pocket square, cuffs, and pant legs for a little extra something.

Sensual Massage Oil by Chosen Foods. $9.99

If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen and take it into the bedroom.

You can gift your partner a sensual massage of their back, neck, feet or anywhere else they choose with this 100% pure avocado massage oil.

Something bubbly

Veuve Clicquot Rosé $60.00

Champagne -- it's the ultimate celebratory drink. Toast your relationship and enjoy a glass of Veuve Clicquot together.

This non-vintage Rosé is deliciously fruity and delightfully pink. It's a wonderful aperitif before the most romantic dinner of the year.

Prices vary. Check your local liquor store or order online at ReserveBar.com or others.

Ketel One Espresso Martini Cocktail. $25.99 750ml or $13.99 350ml.

Espresso martinis seem to be the drink of the moment.

Impress your sweetheart with your bartending skills without actually doing any mixology.

Just chill, shake, open and pour the pre-mixed Ketel One Vodka Espresso Martini into a coupe or martini glass.

Prices vary. Check your local liquor store or order online at drizly.com or others.

Something sweet

Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker. $9.99

Who wouldn't love to wake up to some heart-shaped waffles on Valentine's Day?

This compact little waffle maker makes 4" waffles in minutes. Just plug it in and you're ready to start making waffles or hash browns.

Available at Target , Amazon and other retailers.

19-piece Heart of Truffles by Li-Lac Chocolates. $60.00

You can't go wrong with the most classic of Valentine's Day gifts -- a heart-shaped box of chocolates.

This Heart of Truffles assortment includes 17 fresh gourmet Truffles and 2 red-foiled chocolate hearts.

It's handmade in Brooklyn, N.Y. and available for local pickup at NYC's Chelsea Market or for shipping nationwide.

Something small

Mini bouquet by Roseairy. $24 (Sale price).

Flowers for Valentine's Day... groundbreaking. Do something a little different this year and gift them a mini bouquet made with preserved flowers.

Unlike traditional flowers, they won't die in a week. Your recipient can continue enjoying them for years to come.

It includes an adhesive and clip for clipping onto car air vents to make those hours sitting in traffic a little more bearable.

Tiny Books by Social Print Studio. $26

Do you give Valentine's to your kids? A core group of friends? Do you like to reminisce with your partner over shared experiences?

If so, gift them a tiny book filled with 24 professionally printed photos, bound in a hardcover.

You can upload 72 photos for 3 unique books or 24 photos for 3 identical books. As an added bonus, they're magnetic so they're great for sticking on the fridge.

Use code LOVESTORY to take 15% off any order over $50 through Feb. 5.

Perfectly Pink Valentine's Day collection by Bums & Roses. $11.00 - $89.00

What mom doesn't enjoy a matching moment?

A gift from this adorable pink hearts collection by Bums & Roses is the perfect gift for all your little love bugs.

They have everything from bows, blankets, pajama sets, dresses and matching mom sweatshirts and sets.

Everything is made with bamboo, a buttery soft, hypoallergenic fabric.

Gold Eye Gel Patches by Mizon. $12.29 (sale price).

The perfect little something for Galentines or anyone you want to give a gift to.

These Snail Repair Intensive Gold Eye Gel Patches are made with snail mucin, delivering vital nutrients the sensitive under-eye area needs to moisturize, brighten and fortify the skin's barrier.

They'll look and feel more luminous and rejuvenated after this bit of self-care.

Something crafty

LEGO® Icons Bouquet of Roses $59.99

This LEGO set is for the adults! Enjoy a fun night in together crafting this elegant bouquet of roses.

Unwind as you meticulously build each bud and bloom.

When you're done, display it in your home or office as a reminder of your everlasting love.

Gem Painting Kit by Blue Squid. $11.99

This one is for the kids.

This special kit is love-themed and has everything needed to create 12 colorful gem art stickers, 2 glittering keychains, and 2 sparkly suncatchers.

The large gems make it easy for children and beginners alike to "paint with diamonds."

Something for the coffee lover

AeroPress Coffee Maker - Clear Pink. $49.95

Coming off the heels of "Barbie" mania, everything is better in pink. The AeroPress is no exception.

The new AeroPress Clear Pink produces the same grit-free americanos, lattes, espressos, and cold brews as the original -- just in a pretty pink color.

The coffee lover in your life will be tickled pink about it.

Something free!

Valentine's Card Deck by Ours. $FREE

Ours is a virtual relationship wellness platform that provides couples therapy and premarital counseling. In honor of the day of love, they've come up with a virtual card deck for couples who want to use Valentine's Day as a touchpoint for their relationship.

Give your relationship this gift. Take some time to ask your partner questions like, "Tell me one thing you appreciate about me in our relationship," or "What should we do more of?"

You might even learn something new about your partner.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, florists will soon be flooded with orders from last-minute romantics. Here are some ways to avoid common Valentine’s Day flower flops and other floral fiascos.