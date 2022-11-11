Santa Claus Is Coming to These Philly-Area Malls. Some Places He Already Arrived

The time has come for children to get dressed up in their holiday best to tell Santa what they want for Christmas and for parents to get the family holiday pictures they've waited 12 months for.

Though Halloween decorations have barely come down, Santa has already come to some towns.

Malls across the Philadelphia region are preparing for holiday shopping and getting in the Christmas spirit with visits from Jolly Old St. Nick.

Here's a list (that will surely grow) of when Santa and his elves will be at malls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Cherry Hill Mall

The weekend after Halloween brought Santa to South Jersey. You can visit Santa in the Grant Court at Cherry Hill Mall to snap a family photo. Reservations are encouraged, but not required.

Where: 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ

When: Nov. 5 to Dec. 24

Christiana Mall

Santa has arrived in Delaware. The Christiana Mall features photo opportunities with Santa -- make your reservation now -- as well as Santa Cares and Pet Nights.

Where: 132 Christiana Mall, Newark, DE 19702

When: Nov. 11 to Dec. 244

Deptford Mall

Visitors can visit Santa free of charge but will need to buy a photo package if they're interested in taking photos. Visitors can also take the moment to purchase gifts from Santa's new toy shop. Reservations are recommended and can be purchased online.

Where: 1750 Deptford Center Rd., Deptford, NJ

When: Nov. 10 - Dec. 24

Fashion District

Santa arrives at the Center City Mall on Friday, Dec. 2. He is then available for photos at Santa’s winter wonderland located at Concourse Level, near DSW. Visits are free, but photo sessions can be scheduled online.

Where: 901 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA

When: Weekends Dec. 3 to Dec. 18, and Dec. 19 to Dec. 24.



King of Prussia Mall

Santa arrived at the mall well ahead of Black Friday. Families are encouraged to book reservations online. While booking online isn't required, you can avoid the line and get a free photo call from the jolly man himself.

Where: 160 N Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, PA

When: Nov. 10 to Dec. 24

Lehigh Valley Mall

Folks in the Lehigh Valley will have a chance to meet St. Nick near the main entrance and Barnes & Noble at Lehigh Valley Mall. You can reserve your photo op with Santa now.

Where: 250 Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall, PA

When: Nov. 18 to Dec. 24

Philadelphia Mills

You can take a photo with Santa at Philadelphia Mills through Christmas Eve. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ups will be permitted as space permits.

Where: 1455 Franklin Mills Cir, Philadelphia, PA

When: Nov. 23 to Dec. 24

Springfield Mall

Santa will be in Center Court at Springfield Mall for family photo ops. Reservations are encouraged, but not required.

Where: 1250 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA

When: Nov. 12 to Dec. 24

Willow Grove Mall

You can pose with Santa in the family photo area at Santa’s Tree Farm in Macy’s Court every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations are encouraged, but not required.

Where: 2500 Moreland Rd., Willow Grove, PA

When: Nov. 12 to Dec. 24