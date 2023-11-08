Santa Claus is coming to these Philly-area malls. He is already at one in NJ

Early Christmas is everywhere around the Delaware Valley right now as the orange and black of Halloween displays in stores big and small have quickly turned to tinsely shades of green and red.
That's right, the time has come for children (and even pets) to get dressed up in their holiday best to tell Santa what they want for Christmas and for parents to get the family holiday pictures they've waited 12 months -- or in some cases 10 and a half months -- for.
With Halloween decorations not even placed in storage or the attic yet, Santa is coming to malls around the Philadelphia region.
Jolly Old Saint Nick will be posing for photos with little boys and girls and plenty of pets well ahead of Thanksgiving. He was at the Cherry Hill Mall the weekend immediately following Halloween.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Too soon? Apparently not as shopping centers look to drive sales and draw shoppers ahead of Black Friday.
Here's a list (that could grow) of when Santa and his elves will be at malls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
Holidays
Enjoy a safe and happy holiday season with NBC10!
Pennsylvania
Fashion District
Santa arrives to his own winter wonderland inside the Center City Mall on Black Friday. Visits are free, but photo sessions should be scheduled online.
Where: 901 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA
When: Weekends Nov. 24 to Dec. 23, and Dec. 24.
King of Prussia Mall
Santa arrives at the mall well ahead of Thanksgiving with Jolly Old Saint Nicholas arriving in The Plaza on Nov. 9 and The Court on Nov. 17. Families are encouraged to book reservations online. While booking online isn't required, you can avoid the line and get a free phone call from the jolly man himself.
Where: 160 N Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, PA
When: Nov. 9 to Dec. 24
Lehigh Valley Mall
Folks in the Lehigh Valley will have a chance to meet St. Nick in the middle of the Lehigh Valley Mall. You can reserve your photo op with Santa now and even get a call from St. Nick if you book ahead.
Where: 250 Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall, PA
When: Nov. 14 to Dec. 24
Oxford Valley Mall
Festive people in Bucks County will have a chance to meet St. Nick in Langhorne mall. You can reserve your photo op with Santa and even get a call from the jolly guy if you book ahead.
Where: 2300 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA 19047
When: Nov. 18 to Dec. 24
Philadelphia Mills
You can take a photo with Santa at Philadelphia Mills from Black Friday through Christmas Eve. You can already book times to meet with Santa and even get a phone call from him.
Where: 1455 Franklin Mills Cir, Philadelphia, PA
When: Nov. 24 to Dec. 24
Plymouth Meeting Mall
Folks can hop off the Blue Route and meet Santa. The Plymouth Meeting Mall will be celebrating his arrival with a PJ party at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18. Folks (and their pets on certain days) are then encouraged to book time with Santa through Christmas Eve.
Where: 500 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
When: Nov. 18 to Dec. 24
Springfield Mall
Santa will be in Center Court at Springfield Mall for family photo ops starting the second weekend in November. Reservations are encouraged, but not required.
Where: 1250 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA
When: Nov. 11 to Dec. 24
Willow Grove Mall
You can pose with Santa in the family photo area in Macy’s Court. The mall is celebrating Santa's arrival with a PJ party at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Reservations are encouraged to the jolly guy, but not required.
Where: 2500 Moreland Rd., Willow Grove, PA
When: Nov. 11 to Dec. 24
New Jersey
Cherry Hill Mall
The weekend after Halloween brought Santa to South Jersey. You can visit Santa in the Grant Court at Cherry Hill Mall to snap a family photo. Reservations are encouraged, but not required. You can also book specific pet-friendly photo sessions on Mondays.
Where: 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ, 08002
When: Nov. 5 to Dec. 24
Deptford Mall
Visitors can visit Santa free of charge but will need to buy a photo package if they're interested in taking photos. Visitors can also take the moment to purchase gifts from Santa's toy shop. Reservations are recommended and can be purchased online.
Where: 1750 Deptford Center Rd., Deptford, NJ 08096
When: Nov. 9 - Dec. 24
Ocean County Mall
Santa's sleigh arrives near the Jersey Shore the second weekend of November. Similar to other Simon Mall properties, you can get a free call to your kids from Santa by booking in advance.
Where: 1750 Deptford Center Rd., Deptford, NJ 08096
When: Nov. 9 - Dec. 24
Quaker Bridge Mall
People in Mercer County can cozy up to Santa starting Nov. 16. Like other Simon malls, people are encouraged to book ahead of time to get a call from Santa and peace of mind knowing when to arrive. There is also a special pet night planned.
Where: 3320 US-1, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
When: Nov. 9 - Dec. 24
Delaware
Christiana Mall
Santa has arrived in Delaware. The Christiana Mall features photo opportunities with Santa -- make your reservation now -- as well as Santa Cares and Pet Nights.
Where: 132 Christiana Mall, Newark, DE 19702
When: Nov. 11 to Dec. 244
Dover Mall
Santa will be visiting with families for a holiday month starting on Black Friday. However, he is set to pose with pets from Nov. 10 to Dec. 11. Similar to other Simon Mall properties, you can get a free call to your kids from Santa by booking in advance.
Where: 1365 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901
When: Nov. 10 to Dec. 24
Didn't see you favorite mall on this list? You can always check with the mall's website and social media pages to see when and if Santa Claus is coming to town.