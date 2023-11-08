Santa Claus is coming to these Philly-area malls. He is already at one in NJ

Early Christmas is everywhere around the Delaware Valley right now as the orange and black of Halloween displays in stores big and small have quickly turned to tinsely shades of green and red.

That's right, the time has come for children (and even pets) to get dressed up in their holiday best to tell Santa what they want for Christmas and for parents to get the family holiday pictures they've waited 12 months -- or in some cases 10 and a half months -- for.

With Halloween decorations not even placed in storage or the attic yet, Santa is coming to malls around the Philadelphia region.

Jolly Old Saint Nick will be posing for photos with little boys and girls and plenty of pets well ahead of Thanksgiving. He was at the Cherry Hill Mall the weekend immediately following Halloween.

Ho Ho Ho Santa is coming to town 🎅 Join us for a fun-filled PJ Party on 11/4 from

11am to 1pm. Wear your favorite holiday PJ'S while visiting with Santa & donate new pajamas to Center For Family Services, and receive a coupon for a FREE 8x10 photo print with a photo purchase! pic.twitter.com/XU8SvsnbWE — Cherry Hill Mall (@CherryHillMall) November 2, 2023

Too soon? Apparently not as shopping centers look to drive sales and draw shoppers ahead of Black Friday.

Here's a list (that could grow) of when Santa and his elves will be at malls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Pennsylvania

Fashion District

Santa arrives to his own winter wonderland inside the Center City Mall on Black Friday. Visits are free, but photo sessions should be scheduled online.

Where: 901 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA

When: Weekends Nov. 24 to Dec. 23, and Dec. 24.



King of Prussia Mall

Santa arrives at the mall well ahead of Thanksgiving with Jolly Old Saint Nicholas arriving in The Plaza on Nov. 9 and The Court on Nov. 17. Families are encouraged to book reservations online. While booking online isn't required, you can avoid the line and get a free phone call from the jolly man himself.

Where: 160 N Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, PA

When: Nov. 9 to Dec. 24

Lehigh Valley Mall

Folks in the Lehigh Valley will have a chance to meet St. Nick in the middle of the Lehigh Valley Mall. You can reserve your photo op with Santa now and even get a call from St. Nick if you book ahead.

Where: 250 Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall, PA

When: Nov. 14 to Dec. 24

Oxford Valley Mall

Festive people in Bucks County will have a chance to meet St. Nick in Langhorne mall. You can reserve your photo op with Santa and even get a call from the jolly guy if you book ahead.

Where: 2300 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA 19047

When: Nov. 18 to Dec. 24

Philadelphia Mills

You can take a photo with Santa at Philadelphia Mills from Black Friday through Christmas Eve. You can already book times to meet with Santa and even get a phone call from him.

Where: 1455 Franklin Mills Cir, Philadelphia, PA

When: Nov. 24 to Dec. 24

Plymouth Meeting Mall

Folks can hop off the Blue Route and meet Santa. The Plymouth Meeting Mall will be celebrating his arrival with a PJ party at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18. Folks (and their pets on certain days) are then encouraged to book time with Santa through Christmas Eve.

Where: 500 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

When: Nov. 18 to Dec. 24

🎅 Join us in welcoming Santa to his holiday home with a fun-filled PJ Party on Saturday, November 18th from 10 am - 12 pm! Put on your favorite holiday pajamas and enjoy the festivities. We will be partnering with the @salvationarmy with donations of new, unused pajamas. pic.twitter.com/BHZJYK3CGc — Plymouth Meeting Mall (@PlyMtgMall) November 4, 2023

Springfield Mall

Santa will be in Center Court at Springfield Mall for family photo ops starting the second weekend in November. Reservations are encouraged, but not required.

Where: 1250 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA

When: Nov. 11 to Dec. 24

Willow Grove Mall

You can pose with Santa in the family photo area in Macy’s Court. The mall is celebrating Santa's arrival with a PJ party at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Reservations are encouraged to the jolly guy, but not required.

Where: 2500 Moreland Rd., Willow Grove, PA

When: Nov. 11 to Dec. 24

Ho Ho Ho Santa is coming to town 🎅 Join us in welcoming him to his holiday home with a fun-filled PJ Party this Saturday, November 11th at 10am! Put on your favorite holiday pajamas and enjoy the festivities while visiting with Santa! https://t.co/64NHgA7OAE pic.twitter.com/elf5OJeeOY — Willow Grove Park (@WillowGrovePark) November 6, 2023

New Jersey

Cherry Hill Mall

The weekend after Halloween brought Santa to South Jersey. You can visit Santa in the Grant Court at Cherry Hill Mall to snap a family photo. Reservations are encouraged, but not required. You can also book specific pet-friendly photo sessions on Mondays.

Where: 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ, 08002

When: Nov. 5 to Dec. 24

You'll love Mondays now because it's pet photo day with Santa! So bring your fur babies to visit our real-bearded Santa! Family pet photos are every Monday through December 18th. 🐩 🐈 Reserve your spot here: https://t.co/4kVrKA2FUH pic.twitter.com/GF5BOBTKvD — Cherry Hill Mall (@CherryHillMall) November 6, 2023

Deptford Mall

Visitors can visit Santa free of charge but will need to buy a photo package if they're interested in taking photos. Visitors can also take the moment to purchase gifts from Santa's toy shop. Reservations are recommended and can be purchased online.

Where: 1750 Deptford Center Rd., Deptford, NJ 08096

When: Nov. 9 - Dec. 24

Ocean County Mall

Santa's sleigh arrives near the Jersey Shore the second weekend of November. Similar to other Simon Mall properties, you can get a free call to your kids from Santa by booking in advance.

Where: 1750 Deptford Center Rd., Deptford, NJ 08096

When: Nov. 9 - Dec. 24

Quaker Bridge Mall

People in Mercer County can cozy up to Santa starting Nov. 16. Like other Simon malls, people are encouraged to book ahead of time to get a call from Santa and peace of mind knowing when to arrive. There is also a special pet night planned.

Where: 3320 US-1, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

When: Nov. 9 - Dec. 24

Delaware

Christiana Mall

Santa has arrived in Delaware. The Christiana Mall features photo opportunities with Santa -- make your reservation now -- as well as Santa Cares and Pet Nights.

Where: 132 Christiana Mall, Newark, DE 19702

When: Nov. 11 to Dec. 244

Dover Mall

Santa will be visiting with families for a holiday month starting on Black Friday. However, he is set to pose with pets from Nov. 10 to Dec. 11. Similar to other Simon Mall properties, you can get a free call to your kids from Santa by booking in advance.

Where: 1365 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901

When: Nov. 10 to Dec. 24

Didn't see you favorite mall on this list? You can always check with the mall's website and social media pages to see when and if Santa Claus is coming to town.