"A Philadelphia tradition" lived on Christmas Eve morning in South Philadelphia Tuesday, despite chilly temps and threatening snow.

Termini Brothers, a family-owned bakery, welcomed customers at their 8th Street location at 6 in the morning on Dec. 24, 2024. Dozens of people lined up outside the store, waiting to get inside as Christmas music played.

It's been 104 years of serving up treats and "making memories" for the Termini family.

"It's a Philadelphia tradition, it's just part of our fabric," owner Joe Termini said.

The Termini fans spread over generations.

"I've been coming 25 years," Dave, from Bucks County, said as he stood with his children. "The fact that we can share this for three generations now it really means a lot."

Huntingdon Valley's Suzanne Souder - wearing a tinseled Christmas tree hat -- was near the front of the line waiting to get inside since 1:45 a.m.

"Cannolis and the tradition," she said. "I've been doing it for 34 years for my family and they love it. They still can't believe I get up and do it."

"I'm just so grateful and appreciative to have these wonderful customers," Joe Termini said.

"Being able to serve the community is the foundation of everything that we do," Termini said as he stepped outside to be with people in line. "It's all about continuing the tradition."