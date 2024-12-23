weather

You might see some snow and ice on Christmas Eve

Some snow, some ice in the Philadelphia region on Dec. 24, 2024

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dreaming of a white Christmas?

You might get a bit a snowy Christmas Eve -- hope that makes your dream come true, especially if some of that snow stays on the ground for Christmas.

Here's what to know about the snow and ice expected in Philadelphia and the surrounding communities on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024.

Snow, ice during Christmas Eve day 🎄❄️

In our area we expect to see light snow north of west of Philadelphia Tuesday morning before moving south and east closer to the I-95 during the morning. Closer to Philly, a mix of snow and freezing rain are expected.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday for northern Delaware, Philadelphia, and the immediate suburbs in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Map shows winter weather advisory for Philadelphia region.
NBC10
Map shows winter weather advisory for Philadelphia region.

This disturbance moves through quick, so very little precipitation -- if any -- is expected closer to the coast.

Map shows chances for snow and a wintry mix.
NBC10
Map shows chances for snow and a wintry mix.

The system doesn't pack much moisture and temps rise as it moves through, tamping down any snow totals, First Alert Weather meteorologist James Gregorio.

How much snow might fall?

This is not expected to be a big storm.

"Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze" could happen, the National Weather Service said.

The most likely places to get snow sticking to the ground are the Poconos, Lehigh Valley and higher elevations.

Take caution whatever you get. First Alert Weather meteorologist Marvin Gomez reminds drivers that even a thin layer of ice can be extremely dangerous. So, take it easy while driving to grandma's house for the holiday.

What's the weather for Christmas looking like? 🎄☀️

By Tuesday afternoon, the sun will return and temps will climb about 10 degrees higher than Monday.

The sunshine stays with us the rest of the week -- including Christmas Wednesday -- with temperatures close to 40.

Graphic shows Christmas day highs in Philly
NBC10
Christmas will be clear and chilly.

Stay ahead of any of the wintry weather by tracking live radar and the latest forecasts on the NBC10 app (download it now) and on NBC10 News.

