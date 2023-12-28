holidays

Philly's NYE fireworks at Del. River Waterfront, Penn's Landing

Watch the fireworks show at 6 p.m. and at midnight Sunday in the video embedded below

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ring in 2024 with two spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks shows on the Delaware River Waterfront and Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia on Sunday! 

Here’s your complete guide to the big event! 

Where can I watch the NYE fireworks? 

You can watch both shows live along the Delaware River Waterfront for free at the following locations at 6 p.m. and midnight on Sunday: 

Race Street Pier

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing 

Spruce Street Harbor Park 

Pier 68

Washington Avenue Pier

The Moshulu 

Keating’s Rope & Anchor

The Spirit of Philadelphia 

Fringe Arts

Independence Seaport Museum 

Dave & Busters

Rivers Casino 

You can also watch the fireworks shows from the comfort of your home on NBC10 and Telemundo 62 on Sunday at 6 p.m. and in the video embedded on top of this article at both 6 p.m. and midnight. 

You can also stream the fireworks soundtracks live on KYW Newsradio 103.9 FM and 1060AM. 

What other NYE events take place on the Delaware River Waterfront? 

NYE Parties on Ice 

Parties on Ice takes place on Sunday at Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest. The two party options run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. and feature entertainment, giveaways, food, drinks and spectacular views of the New Year’s Eve Fireworks. 

Reserve your tickets here. 

New Year on the Pier 

New Year on the Pier at Cherry Street Pier is a 21 and over party that features live musical entertainment, giveaways, complimentary alcohol and spectacular views of the New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront. 

Reserve your tickets here.

