Katy Perry, Tate McRae, other stars to headline Jingle Ball Tour stop in Philly

'Tis the season to get excited for iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball this winter!

The annual holiday concert is making a stop at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Monday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

The show will feature performances by Katy Perry, Tate McRae, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, and Dasha.

For the tenth straight year, according to event organizers, Capital One will be the national presenting partner of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

Eligible Capital One cardholders will get first access to high-demand tickets and exclusive experiences through a special Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale, which begins Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and runs through Thursday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m., or while pre-sale supplies last. Information is available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

All other tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 4 at noon and will be available at iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

“Q102’s Jingle Ball is a beloved holiday tradition in Philly, and our audience couldn’t be more excited to see its return,” said Mike Kaplan, iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s Q102 Program Director. “This December, South Philly will light up as some of this year’s biggest superstar artists take the stage for a night to remember.”

Event organizers say this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour will also be part of the exclusive network special on ABC, airing Dec.18 and streaming the next day on Hulu.