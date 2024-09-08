Pearl Jam honors Gaudreau brothers at Philly concert

Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder took a moment out of his band's concert at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Saturday night to remember the Gaudreau brothers who were killed when, police said, they were hit by a drunk driver while riding bikes on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township on Thursday night.

Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam at their concert at Wells Fargo Center remembered Johnny Gaudreau and Matty Gaudreau, paid tribute to them and dedicated Given to Fly to them

pic.twitter.com/S7zzoLwTF9 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 8, 2024

During the evening, Vedder remembered John Gaudreau, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29, noting he had lost his own brother in "something that was very immediate and tragic."

Vedder's brother, Chris Mueller, died in a climbing accident.

"What made it more tragic was that they were such good men," Vedder said.

The band dedicated the song "Given to Fly," to the brothers.

Pearl Jam is on tour in support of their new album "dark Matter. The band will play another show at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday.